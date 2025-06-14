Currencies / IBCP
IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation
31.13 USD 0.46 (1.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBCP exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.96 and at a high of 31.60.
Follow Independent Bank Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IBCP News
- Why Independent Bank (IBCP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Independent Bank Corporation board member Michael Magee dies at 70
- Independent Bank (IBCP) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Independent Bank (IBCP) Could Be a Great Choice
- Independent Bank Q2 2025 slides reveal commercial lending strength despite revenue miss
- Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Independent Bank Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IBCP)
- Earnings call transcript: Independent Bank Q2 2025 reports mixed results
- Independent Bank (IBCP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Independent Bank Corp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- First Busey (BUSE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Independent Bank (IBCP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Independent bank director Beia buys $55,813 in shares
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
Daily Range
30.96 31.60
Year Range
26.75 40.26
- Previous Close
- 31.59
- Open
- 31.50
- Bid
- 31.13
- Ask
- 31.43
- Low
- 30.96
- High
- 31.60
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- -1.46%
- Month Change
- -4.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.10%
- Year Change
- -5.55%
