货币 / IBCP
IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation
31.32 USD 0.19 (0.61%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IBCP汇率已更改0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点30.95和高点31.92进行交易。
关注Independent Bank Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
30.95 31.92
年范围
26.75 40.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.13
- 开盘价
- 31.92
- 卖价
- 31.32
- 买价
- 31.62
- 最低价
- 30.95
- 最高价
- 31.92
- 交易量
- 74
- 日变化
- 0.61%
- 月变化
- -4.01%
- 6个月变化
- 2.72%
- 年变化
- -4.98%
