IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation
31.97 USD 0.78 (2.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IBCPの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.14の安値と32.11の高値で取引されました。
Independent Bank Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.14 32.11
1年のレンジ
26.75 40.26
- 以前の終値
- 31.19
- 始値
- 31.47
- 買値
- 31.97
- 買値
- 32.27
- 安値
- 31.14
- 高値
- 32.11
- 出来高
- 286
- 1日の変化
- 2.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.85%
- 1年の変化
- -3.00%
