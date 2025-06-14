クォートセクション
通貨 / IBCP
IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation

31.97 USD 0.78 (2.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IBCPの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.14の安値と32.11の高値で取引されました。

Independent Bank Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
31.14 32.11
1年のレンジ
26.75 40.26
以前の終値
31.19
始値
31.47
買値
31.97
買値
32.27
安値
31.14
高値
32.11
出来高
286
1日の変化
2.50%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.02%
6ヶ月の変化
4.85%
1年の変化
-3.00%
