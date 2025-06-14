Moedas / IBCP
IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation
31.66 USD 0.47 (1.51%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IBCP para hoje mudou para 1.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.14 e o mais alto foi 32.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Independent Bank Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IBCP Notícias
Faixa diária
31.14 32.02
Faixa anual
26.75 40.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.19
- Open
- 31.47
- Bid
- 31.66
- Ask
- 31.96
- Low
- 31.14
- High
- 32.02
- Volume
- 64
- Mudança diária
- 1.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.84%
- Mudança anual
- -3.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh