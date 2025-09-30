- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DC-WT: Dakota Gold Corp.
DC-WT fiyatı bugün 6.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.6541 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.7400 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dakota Gold Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DC-WT stock price today?
Dakota Gold Corp. stock is priced at 2.7200 today. It trades within 6.21%, yesterday's close was 2.5610, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of DC-WT shows these updates.
Does Dakota Gold Corp. stock pay dividends?
Dakota Gold Corp. is currently valued at 2.7200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 385.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DC-WT movements.
How to buy DC-WT stock?
You can buy Dakota Gold Corp. shares at the current price of 2.7200. Orders are usually placed near 2.7200 or 2.7230, while 47 and 1.49% show market activity. Follow DC-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DC-WT stock?
Investing in Dakota Gold Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.4601 - 2.9600 and current price 2.7200. Many compare 23.64% and 305.37% before placing orders at 2.7200 or 2.7230. Explore the DC-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dakota Gold Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dakota Gold Corp. in the past year was 2.9600. Within 0.4601 - 2.9600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.5610 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dakota Gold Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Dakota Gold Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dakota Gold Corp. (DC-WT) over the year was 0.4601. Comparing it with the current 2.7200 and 0.4601 - 2.9600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DC-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DC-WT stock split?
Dakota Gold Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.5610, and 385.71% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.5610
- Açılış
- 2.6800
- Satış
- 2.7200
- Alış
- 2.7230
- Düşük
- 2.6541
- Yüksek
- 2.7400
- Hacim
- 47
- Günlük değişim
- 6.21%
- Aylık değişim
- 23.64%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 305.37%
- Yıllık değişim
- 385.71%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4