DC-WT: Dakota Gold Corp.
DC-WT exchange rate has changed by 4.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.6541 and at a high of 2.7400.
Follow Dakota Gold Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DC-WT stock price today?
Dakota Gold Corp. stock is priced at 2.6700 today. It trades within 4.26%, yesterday's close was 2.5610, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of DC-WT shows these updates.
Does Dakota Gold Corp. stock pay dividends?
Dakota Gold Corp. is currently valued at 2.6700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 376.79% and USD. View the chart live to track DC-WT movements.
How to buy DC-WT stock?
You can buy Dakota Gold Corp. shares at the current price of 2.6700. Orders are usually placed near 2.6700 or 2.6730, while 44 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow DC-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DC-WT stock?
Investing in Dakota Gold Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.4601 - 2.9600 and current price 2.6700. Many compare 21.36% and 297.91% before placing orders at 2.6700 or 2.6730. Explore the DC-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dakota Gold Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dakota Gold Corp. in the past year was 2.9600. Within 0.4601 - 2.9600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.5610 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dakota Gold Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Dakota Gold Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dakota Gold Corp. (DC-WT) over the year was 0.4601. Comparing it with the current 2.6700 and 0.4601 - 2.9600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DC-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DC-WT stock split?
Dakota Gold Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.5610, and 376.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.5610
- Open
- 2.6800
- Bid
- 2.6700
- Ask
- 2.6730
- Low
- 2.6541
- High
- 2.7400
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 4.26%
- Month Change
- 21.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 297.91%
- Year Change
- 376.79%
