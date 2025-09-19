- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BGLD: FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF
BGLD fiyatı bugün -0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.85 aralığında işlem gördü.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGLD haberleri
- Comex Silver Delivery Volume Stays Strong As It Approaches A New All-Time High
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- Oil Under Pressure Amid Noise Over More OPEC+ Supply Hikes
- Gold Extends Breakout Above $3,800 As Fed Rate Cut Bets Intensify
- Here's Where Gold & Silver Stand Now (Technical Analysis)
- The Most Interesting Chart In The World (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- 2025 Japanese Gold Investor Insights: The Golden Opportunity
- Commodities Tracker: September 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Silver Surges As Gold Glitters: What's Fueling The Recent Rally In Precious Metals
- Precious Metals Surge
- Metals In Motion
- Copper Jumps After Grasberg Force Majeure
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Gold Rally Driven By Massive ETF Inflows (Commodity:XAUUSD:CUR)
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- Powell Discovers Valuations
- Central Banks, Gold And The Shifting Foundation Of Reserves
- Why Gold’s Record Rally Is Likely To Continue
- Gold Back On Track
- The Technicals: Silver Catches Up, Both Metals Have Many Bullish Indicators
- Gold As Insurance, And Fed Rate Cuts
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BGLD stock price today?
FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock is priced at 23.75 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.77, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of BGLD shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF is currently valued at 23.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.08% and USD. View the chart live to track BGLD movements.
How to buy BGLD stock?
You can buy FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 23.75. Orders are usually placed near 23.75 or 24.05, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BGLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGLD stock?
Investing in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.86 - 23.85 and current price 23.75. Many compare 5.18% and 12.99% before placing orders at 23.75 or 24.05. Explore the BGLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the past year was 23.85. Within 17.86 - 23.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BGLD) over the year was 17.86. Comparing it with the current 23.75 and 17.86 - 23.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGLD stock split?
FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.77, and 4.08% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.77
- Açılış
- 23.75
- Satış
- 23.75
- Alış
- 24.05
- Düşük
- 23.74
- Yüksek
- 23.85
- Hacim
- 17
- Günlük değişim
- -0.08%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.99%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.08%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8