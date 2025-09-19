QuotesSections
Currencies / BGLD
BGLD: FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

23.75 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BGLD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.74 and at a high of 23.85.

Follow FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BGLD stock price today?

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock is priced at 23.75 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.77, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of BGLD shows these updates.

Does FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF is currently valued at 23.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.08% and USD. View the chart live to track BGLD movements.

How to buy BGLD stock?

You can buy FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 23.75. Orders are usually placed near 23.75 or 24.05, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BGLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BGLD stock?

Investing in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.86 - 23.85 and current price 23.75. Many compare 5.18% and 12.99% before placing orders at 23.75 or 24.05. Explore the BGLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the past year was 23.85. Within 17.86 - 23.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BGLD) over the year was 17.86. Comparing it with the current 23.75 and 17.86 - 23.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BGLD stock split?

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.77, and 4.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.74 23.85
Year Range
17.86 23.85
Previous Close
23.77
Open
23.75
Bid
23.75
Ask
24.05
Low
23.74
High
23.85
Volume
17
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
5.18%
6 Months Change
12.99%
Year Change
4.08%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8