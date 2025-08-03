FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / AVB
AVB: AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock

193.03 USD 0.62 (0.32%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AVB fiyatı bugün -0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 192.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 194.82 aralığında işlem gördü.

AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

AVB haberleri

Günlük aralık
192.73 194.82
Yıllık aralık
180.40 239.29
Önceki kapanış
193.65
Açılış
194.08
Satış
193.03
Alış
193.33
Düşük
192.73
Yüksek
194.82
Hacim
1.488 K
Günlük değişim
-0.32%
Aylık değişim
-0.58%
6 aylık değişim
-10.16%
Yıllık değişim
-14.30%
21 Eylül, Pazar