Dövizler / AVB
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
AVB: AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock
193.03 USD 0.62 (0.32%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AVB fiyatı bugün -0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 192.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 194.82 aralığında işlem gördü.
AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVB haberleri
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- CRE: 2 Sectors Becoming Quite Concerning
- Truist Securities upgrades AvalonBay Communities stock to Buy on valuation
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- EQR, AVB & CPT Updates Show Resilience Amid Market Softness
- AvalonBay Reports Same-Store NOI Growth Ahead of Expectations
- Why Is AvalonBay (AVB) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- S&P 500: Profit Margins Cannot Hold
- Can AvalonBay's Portfolio Strength Offset Development Setbacks?
- Mizuho bullish on Mid-America as Sunbelt rental growth outpaces coastal market
- AvalonBay stock rating downgraded by Mizuho amid growth headwinds
- USRT ETF: Hold For Resilient Returns In A Volatile REIT Market (NYSEARCA:USRT)
- AvalonBay stock rating upgraded by Morgan Stanley on earnings growth
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- This AvalonBay Communities Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday - Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- AvalonBay Communities: Buy The Dip (NYSE:AVB)
- AvalonBay Stock: Concerning Demand Signs Weigh (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:AVB)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
Günlük aralık
192.73 194.82
Yıllık aralık
180.40 239.29
- Önceki kapanış
- 193.65
- Açılış
- 194.08
- Satış
- 193.03
- Alış
- 193.33
- Düşük
- 192.73
- Yüksek
- 194.82
- Hacim
- 1.488 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.32%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.58%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- -14.30%
21 Eylül, Pazar