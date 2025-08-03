KurseKategorien
AVB: AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock

193.65 USD 1.11 (0.58%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AVB hat sich für heute um 0.58% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 192.17 bis zu einem Hoch von 194.28 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

AVB News

Tagesspanne
192.17 194.28
Jahresspanne
180.40 239.29
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
192.54
Eröffnung
193.59
Bid
193.65
Ask
193.95
Tief
192.17
Hoch
194.28
Volumen
1.134 K
Tagesänderung
0.58%
Monatsänderung
-0.26%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.88%
Jahresänderung
-14.02%
