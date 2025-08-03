Währungen / AVB
AVB: AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock
193.65 USD 1.11 (0.58%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AVB hat sich für heute um 0.58% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 192.17 bis zu einem Hoch von 194.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AVB News
Tagesspanne
192.17 194.28
Jahresspanne
180.40 239.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 192.54
- Eröffnung
- 193.59
- Bid
- 193.65
- Ask
- 193.95
- Tief
- 192.17
- Hoch
- 194.28
- Volumen
- 1.134 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.58%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.88%
- Jahresänderung
- -14.02%
