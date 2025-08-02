Currencies / AVB
AVB: AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock
192.10 USD 0.86 (0.45%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVB exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 192.09 and at a high of 193.64.
Follow AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
192.09 193.64
Year Range
180.40 239.29
- Previous Close
- 192.96
- Open
- 193.03
- Bid
- 192.10
- Ask
- 192.40
- Low
- 192.09
- High
- 193.64
- Volume
- 517
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- -1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.60%
- Year Change
- -14.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%