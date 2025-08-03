Valute / AVB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AVB: AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock
193.03 USD 0.62 (0.32%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVB ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 192.73 e ad un massimo di 194.82.
Segui le dinamiche di AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVB News
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- CRE: 2 Sectors Becoming Quite Concerning
- Truist Securities upgrades AvalonBay Communities stock to Buy on valuation
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- EQR, AVB & CPT Updates Show Resilience Amid Market Softness
- AvalonBay Reports Same-Store NOI Growth Ahead of Expectations
- Why Is AvalonBay (AVB) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- S&P 500: Profit Margins Cannot Hold
- Can AvalonBay's Portfolio Strength Offset Development Setbacks?
- Mizuho bullish on Mid-America as Sunbelt rental growth outpaces coastal market
- AvalonBay stock rating downgraded by Mizuho amid growth headwinds
- USRT ETF: Hold For Resilient Returns In A Volatile REIT Market (NYSEARCA:USRT)
- AvalonBay stock rating upgraded by Morgan Stanley on earnings growth
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- This AvalonBay Communities Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday - Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- AvalonBay Communities: Buy The Dip (NYSE:AVB)
- AvalonBay Stock: Concerning Demand Signs Weigh (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:AVB)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
Intervallo Giornaliero
192.73 194.82
Intervallo Annuale
180.40 239.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 193.65
- Apertura
- 194.08
- Bid
- 193.03
- Ask
- 193.33
- Minimo
- 192.73
- Massimo
- 194.82
- Volume
- 1.488 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.30%
20 settembre, sabato