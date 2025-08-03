QuotazioniSezioni
AVB: AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock

193.03 USD 0.62 (0.32%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVB ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 192.73 e ad un massimo di 194.82.

Segui le dinamiche di AvalonBay Communities Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
192.73 194.82
Intervallo Annuale
180.40 239.29
Chiusura Precedente
193.65
Apertura
194.08
Bid
193.03
Ask
193.33
Minimo
192.73
Massimo
194.82
Volume
1.488 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
-0.58%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.16%
Variazione Annuale
-14.30%
