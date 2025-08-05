Dövizler / LTCEUR
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro
95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sektör: Kripto para Baz: Litecoin Kâr para birimi: Euro
LTCEUR fiyatı bugün -1.41% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 91.748 EUR ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 98.893 EUR aralığında işlem gördü.
Litecoin vs Euro hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Litecoin fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
91.748 98.893
Yıllık aralık
53.609 138.953
- Önceki kapanış
- 97.082
- Açılış
- 97.056
- Satış
- 95.712
- Alış
- 95.742
- Düşük
- 91.748
- Yüksek
- 98.893
- Hacim
- 110.978 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.41%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.27%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -20.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 64.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar