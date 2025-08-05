FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LTCEUR
Geri dön - Kripto paralar

LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sektör: Kripto para Baz: Litecoin Kâr para birimi: Euro

LTCEUR fiyatı bugün -1.41% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 91.748 EUR ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 98.893 EUR aralığında işlem gördü.

Litecoin vs Euro hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Litecoin fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTCEUR haberleri

Günlük aralık
91.748 98.893
Yıllık aralık
53.609 138.953
Önceki kapanış
97.082
Açılış
97.056
Satış
95.712
Alış
95.742
Düşük
91.748
Yüksek
98.893
Hacim
110.978 K
Günlük değişim
-1.41%
Aylık değişim
-1.27%
6 aylık değişim
-20.92%
Yıllık değişim
64.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar