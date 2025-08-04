Währungen / LTCEUR
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro
95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sektor: Krypto-Währung Basis: Litecoin Gewinnwährung: Euro
Der Preis von LTCEUR hat sich heute um -1.41% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei91.748 EUR bis zum Hoch von 98.893 EUR gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von Litecoin vs Euro. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Litecoin-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LTCEUR News
Tagesspanne
91.748 98.893
Jahresspanne
53.609 138.953
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 97.082
- Eröffnung
- 97.056
- Bid
- 95.712
- Ask
- 95.742
- Tief
- 91.748
- Hoch
- 98.893
- Volumen
- 110.978 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.41%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -20.92%
- Jahresänderung
- 64.04%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
09:30
EUR
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
19:30
EUR
- Akt
- 117.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 125.7 K