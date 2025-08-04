KurseKategorien
Währungen / LTCEUR
Zurück zum Kryptowährungen

LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sektor: Krypto-Währung Basis: Litecoin Gewinnwährung: Euro

Der Preis von LTCEUR hat sich heute um -1.41% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei91.748 EUR bis zum Hoch von 98.893 EUR gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von Litecoin vs Euro. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Litecoin-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTCEUR News

Tagesspanne
91.748 98.893
Jahresspanne
53.609 138.953
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
97.082
Eröffnung
97.056
Bid
95.712
Ask
95.742
Tief
91.748
Hoch
98.893
Volumen
110.978 K
Tagesänderung
-1.41%
Monatsänderung
-1.27%
6-Monatsänderung
-20.92%
Jahresänderung
64.04%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
EZB Präsident Lagarde spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
09:30
EUR
Das EZB-Aufsichtsratsmitglied Tuominen spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
117.8 K
Erw
Vorh
125.7 K