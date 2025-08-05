Valute / LTCEUR
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro
95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Litecoin Valuta di profitto: Euro
Il prezzo di LTCEUR ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.748 EUR e ad un massimo di 98.893 EUR.
Segui le dinamiche di Litecoin vs Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Litecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LTCEUR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
91.748 98.893
Intervallo Annuale
53.609 138.953
- Chiusura Precedente
- 97.082
- Apertura
- 97.056
- Bid
- 95.712
- Ask
- 95.742
- Minimo
- 91.748
- Massimo
- 98.893
- Volume
- 110.978 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 64.04%
21 settembre, domenica