LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Litecoin Valuta di profitto: Euro

Il prezzo di LTCEUR ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.748 EUR e ad un massimo di 98.893 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Litecoin vs Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Litecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
91.748 98.893
Intervallo Annuale
53.609 138.953
Chiusura Precedente
97.082
Apertura
97.056
Bid
95.712
Ask
95.742
Minimo
91.748
Massimo
98.893
Volume
110.978 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-1.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.92%
Variazione Annuale
64.04%
21 settembre, domenica