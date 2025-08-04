CotaçõesSeções
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Litecoin Moeda de lucro: Euro

A taxa do LTCEUR para hoje mudou para -1.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 91.748 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 98.893 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Litecoin vs Euro. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Litecoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
91.748 98.893
Faixa anual
53.609 138.953
Fechamento anterior
97.082
Open
97.056
Bid
95.712
Ask
95.742
Low
91.748
High
98.893
Volume
110.978 K
Mudança diária
-1.41%
Mudança mensal
-1.27%
Mudança de 6 meses
-20.92%
Mudança anual
64.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.