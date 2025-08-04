クォートセクション
通貨 / LTCEUR
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Litecoin 利益通貨: Euro

LTCEURの価格は、本日-1.41%変化しました。日中は、91.748EURの安値と98.893EURの高値で取引されました。

ライトコインvsユーロダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ライトコイン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
91.748 98.893
1年のレンジ
53.609 138.953
以前の終値
97.082
始値
97.056
買値
95.712
買値
95.742
安値
91.748
高値
98.893
出来高
110.978 K
1日の変化
-1.41%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.27%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.92%
1年の変化
64.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
ECB Lagarde総裁スピーチ
実際
期待
09:30
EUR
ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speech
実際
期待
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
125.7 K