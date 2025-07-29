QuotesSections
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Litecoin Profit currency: Euro

LTCEUR price has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 91.748 EUR and at a high of 98.893 EUR.

Daily Range
91.748 98.893
Year Range
53.609 138.953
Previous Close
97.082
Open
97.056
Bid
95.712
Ask
95.742
Low
91.748
High
98.893
Volume
110.978 K
Daily Change
-1.41%
Month Change
-1.27%
6 Months Change
-20.92%
Year Change
64.04%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev