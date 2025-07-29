Currencies / LTCEUR
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro
95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Litecoin Profit currency: Euro
LTCEUR price has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 91.748 EUR and at a high of 98.893 EUR.
Follow Litecoin vs Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Litecoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
91.748 98.893
Year Range
53.609 138.953
- Previous Close
- 97.082
- Open
- 97.056
- Bid
- 95.712
- Ask
- 95.742
- Low
- 91.748
- High
- 98.893
- Volume
- 110.978 K
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- -1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.92%
- Year Change
- 64.04%
