CotationsSections
Devises / LTCEUR
Retour à Crypto-monnaies

LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Litecoin Devise de profit: Euro

Le cours de LTCEUR a changé de -1.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 91.748 EUR et à un maximum de 98.893 EUR.

Suivez la dynamique de Litecoin vs. Euro. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Litecoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTCEUR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
91.748 98.893
Range Annuel
53.609 138.953
Clôture Précédente
97.082
Ouverture
97.056
Bid
95.712
Ask
95.742
Plus Bas
91.748
Plus Haut
98.893
Volume
110.978 K
Changement quotidien
-1.41%
Changement Mensuel
-1.27%
Changement à 6 Mois
-20.92%
Changement Annuel
64.04%
20 septembre, samedi