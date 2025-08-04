报价部分
货币 / LTCEUR
回到数字加密货币

LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: Litecoin 盈利货币: Euro

今日LTCEUR价格已更改-1.41%。当日，以低点91.748 EUR和高点98.893 EUR进行交易。

关注莱特币vs欧元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去Litecoin（莱特币）价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

LTCEUR新闻

日范围
91.748 98.893
年范围
53.609 138.953
前一天收盘价
97.082
开盘价
97.056
卖价
95.712
买价
95.742
最低价
91.748
最高价
98.893
交易量
110.978 K
日变化
-1.41%
月变化
-1.27%
6个月变化
-20.92%
年变化
64.04%
17 九月, 星期三
07:30
EUR
ECB行长Lagarde讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
09:00
EUR
CPI 月率m/m
实际值
0.1%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
09:00
EUR
核心CPI年率 y/y
实际值
2.3%
预测值
2.3%
前值
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI 年率y/y
实际值
2.0%
预测值
2.1%
前值
2.1%
09:00
EUR
核心居民消费价格指数
实际值
122.82
预测值
前值
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB行长Lagarde讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
EUR
Bbk行长Nagel讲话
实际值
预测值
前值