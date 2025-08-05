CotizacionesSecciones
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Litecoin Divisa de beneficio: Euro

El coste de LTCEUR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 91.748 EUR, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 98.893 EUR.

Siga la dinámica de los precios en Litecoin vs euro. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Litecoin en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTCEUR News

Rango diario
91.748 98.893
Rango anual
53.609 138.953
Cierres anteriores
97.082
Open
97.056
Bid
95.712
Ask
95.742
Low
91.748
High
98.893
Volumen
110.978 K
Cambio diario
-1.41%
Cambio mensual
-1.27%
Cambio a 6 meses
-20.92%
Cambio anual
64.04%
18 septiembre, jueves
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Christine Lagarde, Presidenta del BCE
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Sabine Mauderer, miembro de la Junta Ejecutiva del Bbk
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
EUR
Discurso del Vicepresidente del ECB, Luis de Guindos
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Isabel Schnabel, Miembro del Consejo Ejecutivo del BCE
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Joachim Nagel, Presidente del Bbk
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Sabine Mauderer, miembro de la Junta Ejecutiva del Bbk
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.