Divisas / LTCEUR
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro
95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Litecoin Divisa de beneficio: Euro
El coste de LTCEUR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 91.748 EUR, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 98.893 EUR.
Siga la dinámica de los precios en Litecoin vs euro. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Litecoin en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
91.748 98.893
Rango anual
53.609 138.953
- Cierres anteriores
- 97.082
- Open
- 97.056
- Bid
- 95.712
- Ask
- 95.742
- Low
- 91.748
- High
- 98.893
- Volumen
- 110.978 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.41%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -20.92%
- Cambio anual
- 64.04%
