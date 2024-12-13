SinyallerBölümler
Methee Taengngam

Onekilometer

Methee Taengngam
17 inceleme
113 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 39 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 -66%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
727
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
490 (67.40%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
237 (32.60%)
En iyi işlem:
733.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 209.33 USD
Brüt kâr:
13 580.63 USD (96 334 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 543.41 USD (112 370 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
60 (2 254.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 279.70 USD (40)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
161.21%
En son işlem:
32 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.46
Alış işlemleri:
425 (58.46%)
Satış işlemleri:
302 (41.54%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
2.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
27.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-48.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-3.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 209.33 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
12.38 USD
Maksimum:
4 447.35 USD (66.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
98.64% (4 447.35 USD)
Varlığa göre:
86.50% (2 044.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 453
US30 209
GBPJPY 52
EURAUD 10
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2K
US30 -42
GBPJPY 85
EURAUD -14
EURUSD -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 4.3K
US30 -31K
GBPJPY 12K
EURAUD -801
EURUSD -1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +733.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 209 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 40
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 254.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.85 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.51 × 35
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.91 × 78
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.51 × 185
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 8308
74 daha fazla...
pls use raw or ecn account !!! and fast vps ping time

Can start  with capital only 100$

if you dont have account pls use icmarkets  by this link :)

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=79042



Ortalama derecelendirme:
visonwei
552
visonwei 2024.12.13 05:13 
 

No transactions for 14 days, what happened?

m490e
221
m490e 2024.10.11 12:35  (2024.10.11 12:37 değiştirildi) 
 

This WAS a good signal, risky but also rewarding, with very short holding time (usually just a few minutes), but suddenly stopped all activity since September 10th. Hope the provider is still fine. Probably I will subscribe again when activity comes back alive.

Keep in mind that you need a VPS with very fast latency and low spread account to copy this signal with profitability, due to the trading style (big volumes, small price changes).

kesmoments
773
kesmoments 2024.10.09 09:59 
 

zero to no trade

bingee
710
bingee 2024.09.20 05:18 
 

No trading activities since september 10th !!! Can I get my money back !

reza hrh
81
reza hrh 2024.09.13 09:54 
 

not recommended

Justin Kamata
19
Justin Kamata 2024.09.13 04:17 
 

Continued to lose money 2 months

ciotinho
38
ciotinho 2024.09.10 03:33 
 

not recommended for hifh slippage

Pakornkiat Smusonthi
169
Pakornkiat Smusonthi 2024.08.23 19:13 
 

massive loss

Abhay911
32
Abhay911 2024.08.21 12:12 
 

I already existed my balance very disappointed

Christophe Gregory Paitrault
596
Christophe Gregory Paitrault 2024.08.20 18:03 
 

Second time I try a signal, and it's the last time for sure.

The trades are TERRIBLE, 10% risk, massive loss, and when there's a "win" it's a buck or two at best.

Ask your blind dog to place a trade and you'll probably do better.

Francisco Octavio Tamborlin
128
Francisco Octavio Tamborlin 2024.08.20 15:33 
 

Pagamos o sinal, pra que ? só negocia perdendo. precisa acertar mais. ganhar alguma coisa.

Kresimir Mario Moric
411
Kresimir Mario Moric 2024.08.20 06:08  (2024.08.26 20:45 değiştirildi) 
 

This signal is one of the best and safest signals that offers high returns that I have seen so far.

We are currently in a high volatility period.

But the signal is also making losses.

Let's see how it goes.

Roman Jamy
1288
Roman Jamy 2024.08.15 23:52 
 

I've really tried a lot of signals, but this is by far the most rubbish.

Huynh Vu Nhut Linh
267
Huynh Vu Nhut Linh 2024.08.12 16:50  (2024.08.23 13:56 değiştirildi) 
 

Not feasible

Very small TP but very big SL

Contact telegram @legendeaforex for Free EA

0869102288
9
0869102288 2024.08.09 13:00 
 

very few trading signals, budget 500$ but only get 0.01 lot

Francesca Tarantola
417
Francesca Tarantola 2024.08.07 09:46  (2024.08.13 16:57 değiştirildi) 
 

Speriamo tu continui cosi , grandissimo segnale. non deluderci.

Sergei Vasil Ev
944
Sergei Vasil Ev 2024.07.31 17:50 
 

Cool signal! Master wizard!!!

