- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
727
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
490 (67.40%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
237 (32.60%)
En iyi işlem:
733.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 209.33 USD
Brüt kâr:
13 580.63 USD (96 334 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 543.41 USD (112 370 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
60 (2 254.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 279.70 USD (40)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
161.21%
En son işlem:
32 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.46
Alış işlemleri:
425 (58.46%)
Satış işlemleri:
302 (41.54%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
2.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
27.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-48.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-3.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 209.33 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
12.38 USD
Maksimum:
4 447.35 USD (66.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
98.64% (4 447.35 USD)
Varlığa göre:
86.50% (2 044.08 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|453
|US30
|209
|GBPJPY
|52
|EURAUD
|10
|EURUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|US30
|-42
|GBPJPY
|85
|EURAUD
|-14
|EURUSD
|-12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|US30
|-31K
|GBPJPY
|12K
|EURAUD
|-801
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +733.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 209 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 40
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 254.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.85 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.51 × 35
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.91 × 78
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 8308
No transactions for 14 days, what happened?
This WAS a good signal, risky but also rewarding, with very short holding time (usually just a few minutes), but suddenly stopped all activity since September 10th. Hope the provider is still fine. Probably I will subscribe again when activity comes back alive.
Keep in mind that you need a VPS with very fast latency and low spread account to copy this signal with profitability, due to the trading style (big volumes, small price changes).
zero to no trade
No trading activities since september 10th !!! Can I get my money back !
not recommended
Continued to lose money 2 months
not recommended for hifh slippage
massive loss
I already existed my balance very disappointed
Second time I try a signal, and it's the last time for sure.
The trades are TERRIBLE, 10% risk, massive loss, and when there's a "win" it's a buck or two at best.
Ask your blind dog to place a trade and you'll probably do better.
Pagamos o sinal, pra que ? só negocia perdendo. precisa acertar mais. ganhar alguma coisa.
This signal is one of the best and safest signals that offers high returns that I have seen so far.
We are currently in a high volatility period.
But the signal is also making losses.
Let's see how it goes.
I've really tried a lot of signals, but this is by far the most rubbish.
Not feasible
Very small TP but very big SL
Contact telegram @legendeaforex for Free EA
very few trading signals, budget 500$ but only get 0.01 lot
Speriamo tu continui cosi , grandissimo segnale. non deluderci.
Cool signal! Master wizard!!!