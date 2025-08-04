시세섹션
통화 / LTCEUR
LTCEUR: Litecoin vs Euro

95.712 EUR 1.370 (1.41%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Litecoin 수익 통화: Euro

LTCEUR 가격이 당일 -1.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 91.748 EUR와 고가 98.893 EUR로 거래되었습니다

라이트 코인 vs 유로 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 라이트코인 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
91.748 98.893
년간 변동
53.609 138.953
이전 종가
97.082
시가
97.056
Bid
95.712
Ask
95.742
저가
91.748
고가
98.893
볼륨
110.978 K
일일 변동
-1.41%
월 변동
-1.27%
6개월 변동
-20.92%
년간 변동율
64.04%
20 9월, 토요일