This Great Entry System indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.





It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential.





This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.





The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one candle. The indicator works based on instant price movements.









Features and Recommendations

Time Frame: H1 Works with all currency pairs It does not need an additional indicator. With the alert features, you can change the alert settings as you wish. Signal point and signal time alerts are sent. Start trading when the signal alerts you. The indicator is easy to use, simple and straightforward. In addition to reminders, there are email and mobile app alerts.



