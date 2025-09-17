Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations.





🔹 Key Features:





✅ Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart.





✅ Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting.





✅ Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a double EMA smoothing method, filtering out noise and showing the true direction of movement.





✅ Built-in tooltips: The indicator displays comments on the current trend and swap values ​​(LONG/SHORT), making it convenient to choose a trade direction.





✅ Versatility: Suitable for any currency pairs, timeframes, and trading styles (scalping, medium-term trading, intraday strategies).





⚙️ Parameters:





Period — the moving average period for calculation. The higher the value, the smoother the signals.





ShiftForBars — shift by bars for more precise adjustments.





📊 How does Market Vortex work?





The indicator analyzes the EMA based on the closing price.





Compares consecutive values ​​of the smoothed oscillator.





When the direction changes, it forms an arrow:





🔵 Blue arrow — buy signal.





🔴 Red arrow — sell signal.





In real-time mode, you also receive a commentary on the current trend: BUY TREND or SELL TREND.





💡 Benefits for traders:





Eliminates emotional errors – decisions are made based on a clear signal.





Increases entry accuracy – the arrow appears precisely at the moment of a reversal.





Saves time – no need to constantly monitor the chart.





Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.