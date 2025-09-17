Market Vortex
- Göstergeler
- Adolfina Denysenko
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations.
🔹 Key Features:
✅ Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart.
✅ Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting.
✅ Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a double EMA smoothing method, filtering out noise and showing the true direction of movement.
✅ Built-in tooltips: The indicator displays comments on the current trend and swap values (LONG/SHORT), making it convenient to choose a trade direction.
✅ Versatility: Suitable for any currency pairs, timeframes, and trading styles (scalping, medium-term trading, intraday strategies).
⚙️ Parameters:
Period — the moving average period for calculation. The higher the value, the smoother the signals.
ShiftForBars — shift by bars for more precise adjustments.
📊 How does Market Vortex work?
The indicator analyzes the EMA based on the closing price.
Compares consecutive values of the smoothed oscillator.
When the direction changes, it forms an arrow:
🔵 Blue arrow — buy signal.
🔴 Red arrow — sell signal.
In real-time mode, you also receive a commentary on the current trend: BUY TREND or SELL TREND.
💡 Benefits for traders:
Eliminates emotional errors – decisions are made based on a clear signal.
Increases entry accuracy – the arrow appears precisely at the moment of a reversal.
Saves time – no need to constantly monitor the chart.
Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.