TwoBreak88
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tiara Isgi Putrigita
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
I Just try this EA in pair GBPJPY with Time Frame D1 and finding the best perform.
you can research again, with your favorite pair and the other time frame.
I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform and to know the survival this EA.
I test this EA in Broker Maxrich-Group
this EA use candlestick pattern, so other broker maybe other result.
and then this EA use two Stop Orders with Expiration.
I will explain fitur in this EA:
1. Risk Reward Ratio : Comparison of StopLoss and TakeProfit
2. Lot
3. Expired Candle : this EA use Stop Order and will expire after some candle later
4. Risk Per Trade : true/false;
5. Risk Percent : % of Account Balance
6. Magic Number : for multicurrency