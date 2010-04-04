Expert OptiPro Buy Sell
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Andrei Gerasimenko
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
This Expert Advisor is based on the OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow indicator
The expert advisor looks for possible price reversals - opens a buy & sell position.
Automatically transfers the position to breakeven level.
It is possible to set Take Profit both fixed and according to the advisor's algorithm.
Exiting a position according to the Expert Advisor's formula Exit When The End Signal and use standart Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators.
If this function is enabled, then the expert leaves the position at the dynamic level.
Upon reaching a profit of 50 points, the expert moves the position to breakeven.
It is possible to open a position with both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit Percent Of Deposit Value.
Input parameters
------"EXPERT money management"
- Take Profit - Take Profit level in points.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss level in points.
- Lot - position volume, Lot.
- Use Percent Of Deposit - use the percentage of the deposit.
- Percent Of Deposit Value - percentage level.
- Use NO Loss - use transfer to breakeven of an open position.
------"EXPERT settings"
- Exit When The End Signal - closing a position automatically according to the algorithm of the adviser.
- Use Stop Loss on High/Low - set Stop Loss for High/Low candles if Stop Loss = 0.
- Magic Number - a unique adviser code.