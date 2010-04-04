Expert OptiPro Buy Sell

This Expert Advisor is based on the OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow indicator

The expert advisor looks for possible price reversals - opens a buy & sell position.

It is possible to set Take Profit both fixed and according to the advisor's algorithm.

Exiting a position according to the Expert Advisor's formula Exit When The End Signal and use standart Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators.

If this function is enabled, then the expert leaves the position at the dynamic level.