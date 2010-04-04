Expert OptiPro Buy Sell

This Expert Advisor is based on the OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow indicator

The expert advisor looks for possible price reversals - opens a buy & sell position.

Automatically transfers the position to breakeven level.

It is possible to set Take Profit both fixed and according to the advisor's algorithm.

Exiting a position according to the Expert Advisor's formula Exit When The End Signal and use standart  Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators.

If this function is enabled, then the expert leaves the position at the dynamic level.

Upon reaching a profit of 50 points, the expert moves the position to breakeven.

It is possible to open a position with both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit Percent Of Deposit Value.


Input parameters

------"EXPERT money management"
  • Take Profit - Take Profit level in points.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss level in points.
  • Lot - position volume, Lot.
  • Use Percent Of Deposit - use the percentage of the deposit.
  • Percent Of Deposit Value - percentage level.
  • Use NO Loss - use transfer to breakeven of an open position.

------"EXPERT settings"
  • Exit When The End Signal - closing a position automatically according to the algorithm of the adviser.
  • Use Stop Loss on High/Low - set Stop Loss for High/Low candles if Stop Loss = 0.
  • Magic Number - a unique adviser code.
Prodotti consigliati
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Experts
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
WPR Hit
Sze Chuan Lau
Experts
XperX WPR Hit  uses WPR (Williams' PercentRange) to determine the highest/Lowest Hit count from the top and bottom to make a trade order. It is equipped  with a Efficient  Savior Martingale which do a Reverse Buy/Sell before activating the Martingale. The Reverse Buy/Sell will help to balance user's Margin before activating Martinglae . Addon: Display ReadingPanel Realtime update with Bid and Wpr readings. Auto Display Setting Candles  Best Timing 5mins, 30mins and 1 hour. Trade Settings: Lots S
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
GridScalper Hibrid
Nami O- Yoshi Ko-
Experts
GridScalper London The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.00% modeling quality! It's a grid system, but over the past 10 years, it has steadily increased profits by money management. You can also set a stop loss for each trade.  RECOMMENDATIONS ・1000$ BALANCE or MORE. ・GBPUSD,GBPCAD ・5M  ・Leverage 500:1 or 400:1 INPUTS: PlusProfit: When holding multiple positions, close when the total profit exceeds this parameter value (point) . TakeProfit: Profit margin of one posit
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Trade Speed Master
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Un consulente facile da usare, ma con un complesso algoritmo interno per prendere decisioni di trading e successivo supporto delle posizioni aperte. L'advisor non richiede apparecchiature e velocità di connessione di rete. Può funzionare perfettamente anche con una connessione Internet wireless. L'algoritmo di trading cerca le migliori voci per aprire posizioni di mercato, ma in questo mondo non esiste una fortuna costante al 100%. Pertanto, il volume degli scambi non viene utilizzato tutto in
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experts
Vi presentiamo il nostro potente robot di trading Forex basato sull'intelligenza artificiale, che utilizza una tecnologia all'avanguardia per entrare nel mercato finanziario e guadagna ogni mese su ogni coppia Forex." Con la sua intelligenza artificiale integrata, il robot è in grado di analizzare grandi quantità di dati in tempo reale e prendere decisioni rapide e precise, aumentando le possibilità di successo nelle operazioni Forex." Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente per le soc
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Altri dall’autore
Line Heiken Ashi
Andrei Gerasimenko
3.4 (5)
Indicatori
This is an unconventional version of the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator implemented as lines rather than a histogram. Unlike a usual histogram, the indicator draws the readings of the two moving averages in the form of colored lines. Example If the candle crosses two indicator lines upwards, a trend is assumed to be changing from bearish to bullish. If the candle crosses two indicator lines downwards, a trend is assumed to be changing from bullish to bearish. The indicator is good at displaying
FREE
Digital MA Crossing
Andrei Gerasimenko
4.17 (6)
Indicatori
The indicator displays two Moving Average lines on the chart with parameters specified in the settings. It issues a signal in the form of arrows and a sound at the intersection of these   Moving Average. In the indicator settings, you can set the period of fast       Moving Average (   Fast MA Period   ) and slow       Moving Average (   Slow MA Period   ). And also   Shift, Applied Price, Method   and   Timeframe   for two Moving   Averages   separately. Important: The main difference from othe
FREE
Easy Pips Maker
Andrei Gerasimenko
4 (4)
Indicatori
The recommended timeframe is H1! The indicator has two kinds of signal. This is a signal to open a position from the appearance of an arrow. The price leaves the channel In the first case, the indicator builds arrows based on the constructed channel and Bollinger Bands years. In another case, the trader can trade if the price just went beyond the channel. If the price is higher than the channel - we sell. If the price is lower than the channel, then you can look for a place to buy. It can al
FREE
Turning Points
Andrei Gerasimenko
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
The indicator shows the market reversals as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of the market behavior. It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volumes and Price Action. The indicator provides signals on the following principles: Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend Search for the reversal pattern based on Price Action Confirmation of the reversal by the contract volume. The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears. The
Pulse Informer
Andrei Gerasimenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
Информационная панель, которая выставляет уровни покупки продажи и цели для профита на текущий день. Уровни рисуются согласно движению валюты за вчерашний день. Панель вмещает в себя информацию о валютной паре, тенденции на рынке, время до закрытия бара, управление капиталом, рекомендуемый лот, профит в пунктах, а также уровни для покупки и продажи инструмента. Для заключения сделок использовать только отложенные ордера на пробой. Входные параметры Lots - установить текущий лот Risk - риск в про
FREE
Pointer View
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
The indicator marks the points on the chart where the standard ZigZag indicator has drawn its top or bottom. With this indicator, you can easily understand where the top or bottom was formed, and where it was redrawn. The indicator gives an alert when a new point appears. Warning! Parameter  Applied Price   -   expands the possibilities of building the indicator.   It is possible to build at OPEN, CLOSE and standard HIGH/LOW prices. Input parameters ----------- Depth   - period of the ZigZag ind
FREE
Mini Dashboard
Andrei Gerasimenko
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays information about:  the name of the currency pair and timeframe. current price bid. time before the close of the candle. the current difference between the ask and bid (spread). Trading volume stats can also be displayed. Displayed data Name, account number, and account currency. A deposit in the account currency. Balance at the current time and a percentage of the balance. Current profit and its percentage. Current transaction and the percentage of the total deposit. Pr
FREE
Panelux
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Panelux - информационная панель показывающая актуальную информацию для трейдера, такую как: Номер торгового аккаунта и торговое плечо; Символ, период, последнюю цену, время до закрытия бара и спред; Отдельный блок для мани менеджмента; Данные свопа инструмента; Блок информации о депозите, балансе, профите, позициях, equity и margin; Блок о прибылях и убытках за год, квартал, месяц, неделю и по последним пяти дням. Имеется опция для включения отображения совершенных сделок на графике цены. Что уд
FREE
Reverse Signal
Andrei Gerasimenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator marks the estimated market reversals in the form of arrows. The indicator is able to detect 3 types of reversals. The primary reversal signal. It is a stronger and more important reversal. Denoted by the largest arrow. Alternative signal - additional signal without additional filters in contrast to the primary. Suitable for scalping on small timeframes. A mixture of the primary and alternate reversals, but with the addition of the trend filter. Also shows good results on small time
Trend Arrow Finder
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Trend reversal indicator. This indicator is based on expected value, as well as the Bollinger Bands and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical indicators. A trend reversal is determined by a complex mathematical formula, and its confirmation is based on the values of BB and the Ichimoku cloud. Signals are generated at the peak of a trend reversal, i.e. Trend Arrow Finder identifies the beginning of a new trend and the end of the previous trend. When a new candle opens, a signal for opening positions (buy
Channel Reverse
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Channel hybrid of the Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, RSI and CCI indicators. Unique filtering of signals without redrawing the indicator allows making various trades - both medium-term and short-term. The indicator operation principle lies in searching for the market reversal patterns. The trend reversal detection method uses the channel Triangular Moving Average, which plots equidistant non-redrawing channels with a Deviation period specified in the settings. Comparison of TMA and Bollinger B
Reverse Point
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Данный индикатор отмечает участки разворота тренда, в точках разворота давая сигнал на вход в рынок в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета и направления и звукового оповещения. За расчет точек разворота отвечают классические технические индикаторы  Bollinger Bands  и MA . Расчет MA производится не по периоду, а по объему контракта разделённому на цены OHLC.  Индикатор не перерисовывается. Входные параметры Show Text Label - показывать текстовые метки Set Stop Loss - показывать расстояние до Stop
Main RS
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Алгоритм индикатора строит уровни поддержки и сопротивления. На основе этих уровней индикатор ищет ложный пробой одного из уровней. Если условие выполнено индикатор ждет возврат в зону ложного пробоя. Если возврат произошел - индикатор выдает сигнал. Индикатор не перерисовывается. Встроен звуковой сигнал. Доступна информационная панель о торговле. Есть возможность автоматически вычислять уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Входные параметры Set Interval Draw Arrow - интервал уровней поддержки и сопр
Break Trend Pro
Andrei Gerasimenko
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Данный индикатор отмечает участки разворота тренда, в точках разворота давая сигнал на вход в рынок в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета и направления движения в виде линий, а также звукового оповещения. Основан на закономерностях рынка FOREX, точных определениях текущего экстремума и нахождения свечных моделей на вершинах/низах рынка. Универсальный алгоритм помогает определить точки разворота указывая стрелками где осуществить вход в рынок. Дополнительно Индикатор не перерисовывается. Выводит
Sniper SR
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Индикатор ищет на графике уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Алгоритм устроен так, что при побитии уровней в обратном направлении и                    закреплением за уровнем индикатор показывает сигнал на покупку или продажу инструмента. Подтверждение сигнала обусловлено низким объемом. Хорошо себя показывает на коротких дистанциях. То есть идеально подходит для скальпинга. Лучшие таймфреймы это: M15, M30, H1. Валютные пары только - EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCHF, GOLD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY. На осталь
Profiter
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Индикатор  Profiter   относится к стрелочному типу.  Это значит, что торговые сигналы подаются в виде стрелочек . Голубая– вверх, на покупку, красная – вниз, на продажу.  С помощью индикатора  Profiter  достаточно просто определять локальные пики и впадины цены, а также направление текущей тенденции. Дополняет определение high/low по тиковым объемам. Дополнительно в индикаторе реализованы звуковые и текстовые алерты, а также отправка оповещений на электронную почту.  Входные параметры Calculatio
Candle Turn
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
На рисунке ниже показан принцип работы индикатора. Это поиск паттерна Price Action. Свечная модель состоит из двух показателей доминирования быков или медведей. В построении сигнала также участвуют тиковые объемы и объемная дельта. Индикатор ищет возможные развороты на участке, длина которого задается в параметрах Calculation High/Low По умолчанию параметр задан, как 50 баров. Входные параметры Calculation High/low - определение high/low по количеству баров
ExpRails
Andrei Gerasimenko
Experts
Данный торговый эксперт осуществляет сделки на основе индикатора  Railway Track  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/20278 Основные положения Рельсы являются разворотной формацией в Price Action. Возникает она в основном при коррекции движения основного тренда. То есть ловить паттерн необходимо на откате от основного тренда. Различают следующие виды паттерна: бычий паттерн – образуется при нисходящем движении и обозначает смену медвежьего тренда на бычий тренд; медвежий паттерн – образуется п
Extreme Arrow Reversal
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Версия индикатора под   Meta Trader 4 ! Этот стрелочный индикатор ищет возможные развороты рынка и коррекционные движения на таймфреймах   H4 и D1 . Основан на закономерностях рынка FOREX, точных определениях текущего экстремума и нахождения свечных моделей на вершинах/низах рынка. Универсальный алгоритм помогает определить точки разворота указывая стрелками где осуществить вход в рынок. Настройка индикатора очень проста! Переместите на график выбранной валютной пары и следите за появлением сигн
OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. An accurate MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Download EA for this indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98089 Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds buy/sell arrows and generates an alert. Graphically displays the entr
Glazz
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Glazz is a great mix of standard Bollinger Bands and ZigZag . The essence of the strategy - is the search for extreme points - possible reversals. When building a signal, we use Bands of a large period and a small ZigZag period. When the indicator has calculated the entire value for signal search, it shows an arrow to buy/sell and gives a sound signal. Simply put, ZigZag is looking for a possible reversal, and Bollinger Bands confirms this reversal. The indicator settings are simple. By defaul
Turning Points MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Индикатор показывает развороты рынка в виде стрелок. Разворотные сигналы основаны на моих личных наблюдениях за поведением рынка. В основу взяты такие принципы как поиск экстремумов, объемы и Price Action. Индикатор дает сигналы на следующих принципах: Поиск окончания тенденции на рост/снижение рынка Поиск модели разворота на основе Price Action Подтверждение разворота объемом контракта. Также в индикатор встроен сигнал при появлении стрелки. Индикатор не перерисовывается. Индикатор не перерисов
Reverse Signal MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Версия индикатора MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/16415 Индикатор обозначает предполагаемые развороты рынка в виде стрелок. В индикатор встроены 3 вида разворота. Основной сигнал на разворот. Это более сильный и важный разворот. Обозначается самой крупной стрелкой. Альтернативный сигнал - это дополнительный сигнал без использования дополнительных фильтров в отличие от основного. Подойдет для скальпирования на малых таймфреймах. Смесь основного разворота и альтернативного, но с доба
OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
This MT5 version indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. MT4 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 An accurate   MT5   indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds   buy/sell   arrows and generates an alert. Use the standart   B
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione