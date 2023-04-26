Forex Trading Robot for EURJPY

This is a single Expert Advisor but with 33 strategies inside. Yes, I am trading with new 33 EAs every month for the GBPUSD M15 but in 1 EA, and I will share them with you. Why do I trade with 33 strategies in one EA? Everyone with experience in trading knows that a single Expert Advisor/Strategy fails at one moment. And I am talking about the regular EAs(no martingale). Simply, the market changes. And most people say " The Expert Stopped working! " It did not. The EA is a code and it opens and