Forex Trading Robot for EURJPY

The Forex Robot uses:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit as fixed values in pips
  • Envelopes and ATR for entry rule
  • Momentum for exit rule
  • Trades on EURJPY, M15 Time Frame

How has the Robot performed so far?

  • Profit of 48.1% (with 0.1 fixed lot)
  • Executed 871 trades in the last 96 months
  • Max Drawdown is 7.50% (not Daily)
  • Max consecutive losses: 6

Backtesting the Robot

  • Use Open Prices Only as a model



