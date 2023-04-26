Forex Trading Robot for EURJPY
- Experts
- Petko Aleksandrov
- Version: 3.3
- Activations: 20
The Forex Robot uses:
- Stop Loss and Take Profit as fixed values in pips
- Envelopes and ATR for entry rule
- Momentum for exit rule
- Trades on EURJPY, M15 Time Frame
How has the Robot performed so far?
- Profit of 48.1% (with 0.1 fixed lot)
- Executed 871 trades in the last 96 months
- Max Drawdown is 7.50% (not Daily)
- Max consecutive losses: 6
Backtesting the Robot
- Use Open Prices Only as a model