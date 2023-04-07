OpenEA TradeGPT XT Pro EA

5

OpenEA Trade GPT XT Pro EA is an automated and easy to use expert advisor that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in. We have spent a lot of time testing many expert advisors. After years of testing and development, the result is an dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can operate independently or in combination with additional technical indicators of e.g. PipFinite Trend Indicator Pro. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols e.g. EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCNY, USDCHF etc! It is a program that combines scalping with martigale, hedging, trends with news and neural networks for gold.

This EA operates in various and different types of trading, if operations goes immediately in the right direction they will be closed quickly with a trailing stop, while those that go in the opposite direction create a smart hedge, dynamicly updated powered by our self-developed deep-learning algorithm.

The algorithm uses advanced adaptive analysis techniques to optimize entry and exit decisions. One of the the main disadvantage of humans when writing trading algorithms is the inability to comprehend thousands of quotes, levels and indicator values in order to make the right conclusions. We stromgly believe that we may have found a solution by applying the developments of OpenAI to solve the "human problem".

The system auto adapts the trade frequency and lotsize based on your accountsize and your max allowed drawdown setting.

Backtesting:

1. This Expert Advisor has been designed to Analyzes multiple market data points and technical indicators across different timeframes for decision-making. Certain functions are designed to operate with live market data and may produce different results in historical backtesting compared to real-time operation. Therefore, please consider looking at our proved live signal to understand how the EA works and if it suitable for you, or contact us in order to receive more information.

2. The trading robot uses advanced AI-based analysis to classify trades under favorable or unfavorable conditions before opening a new position. Each position goes through the AI filter, and only when all required parameters meet the criteria a new trade will be opened. Such functions may slightly slow down the robot during back-testing. For a clean backtest without AI learning data, you can reset the AI files via the EA settings or by manually clearing the tester files folder in your terminal.

  • Performance monitoring results can be viewed in the "Signals" tab on my MQL5 profile.
  • Additional configuration files can be found in the "Comments" and "Discussions" sections of this product page.
  • After purchase, you can use the comments section to exchange information about settings and ask questions.

The current price reflects the present development stage of the EA and may be adjusted in future updates.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M
  • Pairs/Metals: XAUUSD and/or EURUSD
  • Settings: Default settings for gold or check our blogs for additional set files
  • Lot: Use 0.01 lot for 2-3 weeks so you can understand the EA's strategy. After that, you can increase your lot depending with your account balance
  • Broker: ECN with low spread and commission
  • Testing indicates that the default configuration has been optimized for accounts starting from 500 USD to 1000 USD.

The EA has dynamic sell loss and take profit control integrated, and hedging capabilities. Please use a different magic number on each pair to avoid order issues. Also, please check the max spread limit number to avoid entering trades during high spread sessions. If you want the setting files to test different configurations, please check our blogs.

Features

  • Trading range with multi layer and timeframe trend check
  • (only open trades if is the price is inside of a certain price range)
  • Market panic and stress detector (manages the capital by preventing losses when the market gets in panic)
  • Wrong trades management engine (low performance trades detection)
  • Smart order price (it waits for the target price, spread and fluctuations for opening a new order)
  • Smart order open (it waits for the right moment for opening a new order)
  • Smart order update (auto update sell loss and take profit for low performance orders)
  • Smart order close (many checks verifications before closing an order)
  • Smart hedging (auto open a hedging position if necessary to minimize the risk of ruin - can be turned)
  • Smart use of stop loss on every trade
  • Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions
  • Slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage
  • Fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries

Setup

  • Just drag and drop the robot to your symbol chart and make sure the button "Automatic trading" is on your MetaTrader plattform.

Important

  • This bot is optimized to work dinamicly. Orders will be placed only when market conditions are ideal by not opening random positions frequently.
  • The EA is designed to open trades only when market conditions meet internal filtering criteria, avoiding random entries.


    İncelemeler 1
    Max
    113
    Max 2023.05.05 22:36 
     

    i purchased on 2023.05.01 so far 4x trades 1x eurusd 3x xauusd all 3 winners. 50.75 Pips total like it. its not trading that frequent. But seems those trades so far where safe. Have feeling Bot trade when its good and avoid bad times. will see how goes long term. Vendor recommended xauusd to concentrate, so i putted eurusd off temp love to see eurusd to get recommended and also new pairs. Overnight Strategy would be nice as "optional" as its AI ;) Overall its promising

    Bruno Rosa
    3087
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Bruno Rosa 2023.05.31 08:58
    Thanks Max!! We will release soon an update, and the bot will trade even better than now!
    İncelemeye yanıt