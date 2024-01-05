Sirr Smart AI Express 3 for MT4 EA is an automated and easy to use expert advisor that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in. We have spent a lot of time testing many expert advisors. After years of testing and development, the result is an dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. Our product is also fully compatible with PipFinite Trend Indicator PRO as well. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols e.g. EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCNY, USDCHF etc! It is a program that combines scalping with martigale, hedging, trends with news and neural networks for gold.

This EA operates in various and different types of trading, if operations goes immediately in the right direction they will be closed quickly with a trailing stop, while those that go in the opposite direction create a smart hedge, dynamicly updated powered by our self-developed deep-learning algorithm.

Our product has been updated to be a progressive EA based on OpenAI technology (artificial intelligence able to analyze data and write code in different programming languages like C++ or MQL4/5). One of the the main disadvantage of humans when writing trading algorithms is the inability to comprehend thousands of quotes, levels and indicator values in order to make the right conclusions. We stromgly believe that we may have found a solution by applying the developments of OpenAI to solve the "human problem".

The system auto adapts the trade frequency and lotsize based on your accountsize and your max allowed drawdown setting.



Backtesting: This Expert Advisor has been designed to read and interpret live market data, calendar news, investors sentiment and trends from multiple time-frames in background. Such complex analysis can't be performed under normal historic MetaTrader backtesting simulations, possibly resulting in non-accurate testing results. Therefore, please consider looking at our proved live signal to understand how the EA works and if it suitable for you, or contact us in order to receive more information.

Recommendations

Timeframe: M15

Pairs/Metals: EURUSD and/or XAUUSD

Settings: Default settings for gold or check our blogs for additional set files

Lot: Use 0.01 lot for 2-3 weeks so you can understand the EA's strategy. After that, you can increase your lot depending with your account balance

Broker: ECN with low spread and commission

Recommended deposit: 1000 USD / Min. deposit: 500 USD

The EA has dynamic sell loss and take profit control integrated, and hedging capabilities. Please use a different magic number on each pair to avoid order issues. Also, please check the max spread limit number to avoid entering trades during high spread sessions. If you want the setting files to test different configurations, please check our blogs.

Features

Trading range with multi layer and timeframe trend check

(only open trades if is the price is inside of a certain price range)

Market panic and stress detector (manages the capital by preventing losses when the market gets in panic)

Wrong trades management engine (low performance trades detection)

Smart order price (it waits for the target price, spread and fluctuations for opening a new order)

Smart order open (it waits for the right moment for opening a new order)

Smart order update (auto update sell loss and take profit for low performance orders)

Smart order close (many checks verifications before closing an order)

Smart hedging (auto open a hedging position if necessary to minimize the risk of ruin - can be turned)

Smart use of stop loss on every trade

Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions

Slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage

Fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries

Setup

Just drag and drop the robot to your symbol chart and make sure the button "Automatic trading" is on your MetaTrader plattform.

Important This bot is optimized to work dinamicly. Orders will be placed only when market conditions are ideal by not opening random positions frequently.

If you suffer from anxiety and are just looking for a trading robot that just open positions without any filter and intelligence behind, this product is not recommended for you.



