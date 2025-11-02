Scrappy Gold EA

SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME!

LAST 2 COPIES FOR 149.99$ BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE.

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341483


The Scrappy Gold Expert Advisor is a trading robot specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.
It is built on fundamental trading strategies tested and proven for years, ensuring a solid and transparent approach, without the use of artificial intelligence.



Scrappy Gold is not a “miracle EA” relying on AI or risky optimizations.
It is a trading robot built on solid fundamental methods, with strict money management and a clear logic.


Key Features:


Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: 50$

Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000

Integrated risk management: configurable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)

Only 1 trade per day → no over-optimization or over-exposure

The robot opens positions every day (if market conditions permit)

Robust strategy: based on long-standing market principles used by professional traders

Compatible with all broker and account types (ECN, Standard, Micro…)

I recommend Fusion Markets broker: https://fusionmarkets.com/?refcode=94366


Benefits:


Limits risk with a predefined SL

Targets precise opportunities with a well-adapted TP

Avoids overtrading thanks to its strict one-trade-per-day rule

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders looking for a simple and reliable automated solution



Support:

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.

Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt