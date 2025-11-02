Scrappy Gold EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Anthony Michel Jean Pierre Zunino
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341483
The Scrappy Gold Expert Advisor is a trading robot specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.
It is built on fundamental trading strategies tested and proven for years, ensuring a solid and transparent approach, without the use of artificial intelligence.
Scrappy Gold is not a “miracle EA” relying on AI or risky optimizations.
It is a trading robot built on solid fundamental methods, with strict money management and a clear logic.
Key Features:
Instrument: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: 50$
Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
Integrated risk management: configurable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)
Only 1 trade per day → no over-optimization or over-exposure
The robot opens positions every day (if market conditions permit)
Robust strategy: based on long-standing market principles used by professional traders
Compatible with all broker and account types (ECN, Standard, Micro…)
I recommend Fusion Markets broker: https://fusionmarkets.com/?refcode=94366
Benefits:
Limits risk with a predefined SL
Targets precise opportunities with a well-adapted TP
Avoids overtrading thanks to its strict one-trade-per-day rule
Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders looking for a simple and reliable automated solution
Support:
Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.