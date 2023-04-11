KT Connors RSI Robot

KT Connors RSI Robot trades market turning points by detecting price bar consolidation within overbought/oversold levels. This is done using the Connors RSI oscillator. A highly respected trader and analyst, Larry Connors, developed and tested it.

It's a highly effective tool for short-term trading on mean reverting trading instruments.

Recommendations

  • Symbols: USDCAD and EURCAD
  • Timeframe: 15 Minutes.
  • Account Type: Any
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Download the SET files in the comments section. 

Features

  • Not sensitive to broker conditions, the EA works equally well on all accounts.
  • All trades are protected by stop-loss and take-profit.
  • Dangerous techniques like martingale, grid, averaging, etc., are not used.
  • Minimal and straightforward input parameters for the user.
  • No additional download is required. All the necessary dependencies are embedded in the EA.

How Does KT Connor's RSI Robot Work?

Connor's RSI is based on the classic RSI indicator. It is a momentum oscillator that ranges from 0 to 100. The Connors RSI is more volatile and faster-moving than other technical indicators.

It requires more extreme levels to identify when prices are overbought and oversold. The RSI usually sets 70 and 30 as the overbought and oversold levels. However, with Connor's RSI, it is preferable to use 90 and 10 for even more extreme levels.

The Connors RSI is calculated by combining three components: the traditional RSI, the up-down length, and the moving average.

The up-down length measures the magnitude of price changes. The moving average smoothes out the data. This provides a more accurate picture of the trend.

