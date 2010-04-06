Monkey CCI on Bollinger MT4

You have most likely heard about the term "Less is more". I can tell you one thing that's also the case with the Monkey CCI on Bollinger indicator!

One indicator will give you the best of both worlds, easy to determine trend, the strength of the trend and overbought and oversold levels.

This indicator is very simple to follow:

  • Green line uptrend
  • Red line downtrend
  • Above band overbought
  • Below band oversold

With this indicator you could:

  1. Follow current market movement directions
  2. View if price is overbought or oversold for a good entry / exit

Feel free to use this indicator,

Happy trading!


