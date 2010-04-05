Market structure trailing system

The adviser trades within the local trend, before the formation of a new structural extremum (High/Low).





The direction and strength of the trend does not affect efficiency, trade is carried out within the framework of the microstructure in the direction of the current movement from one extremum to another.

Advisor for tools with a low spread on ECN accounts.





Implemented:

The restriction on the maximum spread (during the news and increased volatility, the adviser does not trade)

Trading time limit to prevent swaps and choosing the optimal temporary session, depending on the tool

Blind restriction

Risk management is specified in points (optimal is selected when optimized for a specific tool)

On stock settings is optimally suitable for CFD for US indexes. In screenshots, test results at a risk of 0.1% (one tenth percent)