Rabih_EA Pro – Smart Trend Follower with Protective Trailing Stop

Rabih_EA Pro is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built to align with the market’s dominant direction and capture profits during natural pullbacks.
It synchronizes higher and lower timeframes — confirming the main trend on the H1 chart and executing precise entries on the M5 chart.

The EA features a Protective Shield Filter that validates real market momentum before entering any trade, filtering out sideways conditions and weak signals.
It also includes a built-in Trailing Stop system for additional safety, ensuring profits are protected once the trade moves in the right direction.

Both Take Profit and Stop Loss are point-based and automatically adjusted to the chart’s decimal digits, with a recommended setup where the target is twice the stop value for optimal risk/reward balance.

The name “Rapih” (رابح) means “winner” or “profitable” in Arabic — a name that reflects the EA’s spirit and purpose.


Recommended Use

  • Entry Chart: M5 timeframe

  • Best pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD

  • Strategy type: Trend-following with protective trailing stop

Follow the trend — and let Rabih_EA Pro protect and grow your winning edge.

Use Default Settings 

🔵 MAJOR FOREX PAIRS (Lowest Volatility)

Pair

TP (pips)

SL (pips)

Trailing Stop (pips)

Risk:Reward

Notes

EURUSD

1000

500

350

1:2

Most liquid, tight spreads

GBPUSD

1000

500

350

1:2

Stable, good for beginners

USDCHF

900

450

300

1:2

Safe-haven, lower volatility

USDJPY

1000

500

350

1:2

Influenced by JPY policy

JPY CROSSES (High Volatility - "The Beasts")

Pair

TP (pips)

SL (pips)

Trailing Stop (pips)

Risk:Reward

Notes

GBPJPY

1400

700

480

1:2

"The Dragon" - extreme moves

EURJPY

1100

550

380

1:2

Moderate JPY cross

AUDJPY

1100

550

380

1:2

Commodity + JPY volatility

CADJPY

1000

500

350

1:2

Oil prices influence

CHFJPY

1150

575

400

1:2

Safe-haven cross

NZDJPY

1200

600

420

1:2

Dairy + risk sentiment
