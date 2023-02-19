Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%. ( In MT4 version, the Dashboard is set to hidden by default, this is to make the backtesting faster, if you need the Dashboard, please simply turn it on in the "input" list. )





MT4 Version





======== Usage======== :





Symbol: Any Main pairs

Timeframe: M15 or higher

Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD





Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.





this is why we spent many years on researching grid strategies. with proper management and signal design, grid EA could also be awfully stable in the long term test.





wish you like it.