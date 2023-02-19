Quantum4

3.59

Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%. 

( In MT4 version, the Dashboard is set to hidden by default, this is to make the backtesting faster, if you need the Dashboard, please simply turn it on in the "input" list. )


MT4 Version

======== Usage======== :

Symbol: Any Main pairs
Timeframe: M15 or higher

Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD


Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.  

this is why we spent many years on researching grid strategies. with proper management and signal design, grid EA could also be awfully stable in the long term test. 

wish you like it.
İncelemeler 38
Jolly Recto
41
Jolly Recto 2025.10.03 05:22 
 

My mentor coach me to try this on demo first then after a week I tried my 100USD and give me profit almost 40USD. At first I am afraid the the open trades will end up negative but when I get back in the morning which the London Session was closed, I was amazed of my balance became plus 10USD. Most of the trade closed at 1 to 1.2 usd which is 100 points.. Thank you for your Free EA. Hope to use and test more of your EA.

Alberto Sassetti
1374
Alberto Sassetti 2025.07.14 16:17 
 

Grazie della condivisone

nimais2003
14
nimais2003 2025.05.06 16:59 
 

Yo apenas lo descarge y ya lo estoy usando en una cuenta real y todo va muy bien.

Önerilen ürünler
Adaptive Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
Blood Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA tries to find a successful entry point, if it fails, it looks for the next entry point with the lot multiplied by Martin. TakeprofitSELL - closing of all open sell orders by takeprofit. TakeprofitBUY - closing of all open buy orders by takeprofit. iDistance - the minimum distance between open orders. iSlippge - slippage. iMagic is the magic number of the adviser. Recommended pair of AUDCAD. Any broker with an ECN account. The recommended deposit is from $ 300 on a dollar account.
Atreyu
Barry Delhez
Uzman Danışmanlar
After succesfully running this strategy on my own accounts I have decided to share it to the public. For anyone looking to gradually accumulate your account and not losing any sleep over it; this one may well fit your style. Info: Symbols:  EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF Recommended Timeframe: H1  Recommended min deposit:  $500  per 0.01 lot Recommended leverage 1:500  ECN broker is recommended Main features: Can set SL and TP for each position Optional averaging with fixed-increase lot sizing Control
Rsi Pure Divergence
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA trading Rsi Divergence strategy. EA uses Grid method. Minimum trading account for 1 pair :  100 $. Designated for trading all major forex pairs. Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets  platforms. user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously. user can use this EA as indicator only. notice: in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers. in any case, optimize
Diamond Trend Trader
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends , here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions following it.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, Cryptos, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT,... (not tested with Indexes) DTT EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DTT EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Uzman Danışmanlar
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
LogicalTraderEA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LogicalTraderEA is a Hedging expert advisor which uses a grid recovery strategy. Trading Strategy LogicalTraderEA trades on all types of pairs. It works most efficiently on an account with a high margin, which plays a huge role in any strategy. The user has to be able to consider withdrawal as a part of the strategy. This EA works on all time frames without losing its efficiency, but it works most efficiently in the H1 time frame. I have already set the most optimal default parameters in accorda
GoldRule1 EA
Matas Milevicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Gold Rule 1 – Precision Momentum Expert Advisor** **Gold Rule 1** is a professional breakout–pullback trading system optimized for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on **M5–M15** timeframes. It combines **trend strength**, **volatility confirmation**, and **smart trade management** to catch momentum moves with minimal noise.  ️ **Core Features** * **Smart Trend Detection** – uses dual EMA alignment to identify the dominant market direction. * **Momentum Breakout Logic** – waits for a structured pullbac
Carousel
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
XO Expert Advisor MT4
Ahmad Al-na'imi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited-Time Offer: The price is currently only $30, but it will soon increase to $399 — grab it while you can! XO EA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor with   a   smart recovery system   that adapts to changing market conditions. It uses real-time analysis of price   deviation ,   volatility , and   momentum , manages risk and optimizes trade recovery for consistent performance in all market environments. Verified Myfxbook results available on our website: https: //xtradingsolutions.wordpr
Grid Scalper EA
ENTWINED
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated strategies are commonly used by institutional investors, banks, and hedge funds due to their ability to handle large volumes of trades with greater precision and efficiency. However, they are also increasingly being adopted by individual traders who use trading platforms that offer automated trading capabilities.  While a profit of 10 percent   may seem small ,   it can add up over time with consistent trading . It is important to note that trading involves risks, and traders should a
FREE
Fast Gold Scalper
Abdul Qadeer Ahmad Chaudhary Zaheer Ahmad
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fast Gold Scalper – Reliable EA for Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Forex Pairs Fast Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor built for accurate and consistent scalping on XAUUSD (Gold) and other major forex pairs. It operates on low timeframes and uses real-time volatility and trend filtering logic for high-precision entries. Key Features: Works on M1 to M15 timeframes Advanced logic based on volatility, candle behavior, and trend filtering Dynamic lot sizing and built-in risk management Compatibl
Super Hedge ladder
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedging logic, or simply "hedging," refers to a strategy used in trading and investing to reduce or eliminate the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. This is typically done by taking an offsetting position in a related security or asset. The goal of hedging is to protect the portfolio from significant losses while still allowing for potential gains. Here are a few common hedging methods: 1. **Options**: Buying put options to hedge against potential declines in the value of an asset. 2
XStrain
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XStrain expert system works on all types of accounts. It works both in 4 and 5-digit quotes. Spread and requotes are not critical, any broker is suitable. To optimize the expert system, one year is recommended for the period H1 or H4. Optimization can be carried out at opening prices, the results differ little from testing on real ticks, since the bot works at opening prices. It is enough to optimize once a month! To get better results, it is recommended to work on several different pairs.
LookAtTrend V2 MT4
Yue Zhang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Finding a REAL profitable trading strategy online is like searching for a needle in a haystack. There are simply too many pitfalls in backtesting to “decorate” a good result. We are a team of proficient traders and engineers who have built this trading system to deliver consistent profitability in live trading . We use this system to trade REAL money for ourselves and our clients. Proven Performance : Over the past year, this strategy has achieved a 70+% gain on a LIVE account with a 10,000 init
Recovery hero
Arjan Hazewinkel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery hero expert advisor is based on the "No loss strategy" . In theory this strategy can never lose when right optimized for your account balance. Strong market movements are no problem for the recovery hero expert! We will win on both market moves because all orders are hedged with a pending order to prevent market reversal crashes. The best use for this ea is strong moving pairs for example GBPUSD or GOLD. But its no problem to use any pair when you optimize it. Please do not use default
Follow Me 123
Staffan Ofwerman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor uses three blocks of standard indicators. When all three say the same, then it will kick in and trade. You can change the following settings: EAName – name showing in the comments field when trading RiskEquity – risk % of equity depending on Stop Loss SL – Stop Loss TP – Take Profit TrendEMA – this EMA is looking for trend. If above this level, it will look for a buy. If below, it will look for sell StochasticHi – this is the Stochastic High level. Default is set to 80. Looki
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Quantum Edge Trader
Timur Adzhimambetov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Edge Trader is an advanced automated trading system designed to intelligently analyze price movements and execute precision trades. By evaluating market dynamics, it identifies strategic entry and exit points to optimize profitability. The system is built for disciplined trade execution and risk management, ensuring all trades are closed by the end of the session. Its adaptive algorithm responds to fluctuations in real time, providing traders with a seamless and efficient trading experi
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
NeoFx MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeoFx MT4 — Intelligent Grid Trading System NeoFx MT4 Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient operation on highly liquid currency pairs. While originally optimized for GBP/USD specific dynamics, it demonstrates consistent performance on other major pairs including EUR/USD, USD/CHF and similar instruments. Key Features: Automatic Key Level Detection - Support/resistance and market extreme analysis Smart Averaging - Grid order system with sophisticated ris
Level Pro
Elena Sokolova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system has been developed over the last 6 years, a huge amount of work and tests has been done. The Expert Advisor trades on most currency pairs on the m15 timeframe. To choose the most suitable currency pairs for yourself, conduct a test. eurusd currency pair is not supported. Please take a look at my other products:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/algo_trade/seller#products The Expert Advisor is a night scalper, it trades on a quiet night market. For each currency pair, its own
Atlant
Haghislam Aloev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Atlant Expert Advisor is based on combination of two basic indicators (moving average and momentum), available in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. When a buy (sell) signal appears, the EA opens a buy (sell) deal. When a repeated signal appears, the EA opens an additional deal, provided that the first base deal is at a loss. Thus, the EA forms a grid of orders. The volume of the first order and the volume of the newly orders can be customized in the input parameters. Also, the input parameters prov
Avarice
Ivan Elsukov
Uzman Danışmanlar
I would like to present you my grid Expert Advisor. How it works Amount of trades closed with profit minus the most loss-making trade should exceed or be equal to Profit Distance Cut. The EA can work in both directions simultaneously or follow certain Price Action signals. Flexibility and simplicity of the settings make the EA available for beginners as well. With the right approach and customization, the EA can be used both for long-term trading and for boosting the deposit in a short time. P
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Sondra Grider Hedge
Denis Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sondra Grider Hedge - мультивалютная сеточная система с мартингейлом,  автоматическим безубытком и трейлинг стопом. Советник достаточно установить на график любого финансового инструмента с параметрами по умолчанию. Параметры Lot фиксированный объем для торговли MagicNumber уникальное число для идентификации советником своих ордеров Komment комментарий к открываемым сделкам Минимальный стартовый депозит для торговли составляет 1000 usd. Прошлые прибыльные трейды советника не являются гарантие
RangeBreakout EA MT4
Claye Weight
3.73 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Martingale yok. Izgara yok. Bu gerçek ticaret stratejisi, zaman aralığı işlemlerinden kazanç sağlamaya yönelik özel bir Aralık Kırılma Ticaret Robotudur. Genellikle, piyasa günün erken saatlerinde kursunu belirler ve bu yolda tüm gün devam eder. Bu robot, bu sabah kırılmalarını trend ticareti için kullanmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, ancak çeşitli zaman kırılma stratejilerini idare edecek kadar çok yönlüdür. Bunun için kullanabileceğiniz Popüler Stratejiler: Oturum Kırılmaları, örneğin Asya oturum
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Quantum5
Tian Yu Li
4.22 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.  MT5 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: M15 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   this is why we spent many years on researchi
FREE
Nephila5
Tian Yu Li
4.76 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
this is a highly profitable semi-auto grid strategy. MT4 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: H1 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 1000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risk lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   semi-auto trading should be the best way to equilibrate profit and risk. this EA has integrated many useful options for user to con
FREE
Nephila4
Tian Yu Li
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
this is a highly profitable semi-auto grid strategy. MT4 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: H1 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 1000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risk lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   semi-auto trading should be the best way to equilibrate profit and risk. this EA has integrated many useful options for user to con
FREE
Trendprober4
Tian Yu Li
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator. Timeframe: any Symbol: any Color meaning: blue: long trend, up trend red: short trend, down trend yellow: market trend is changing Feature: 1, very easy to use, obvious signal, profitable 2, suitable to work on charts of any timeframe 2, all type of alerts 3, standard data buffers, can be easily implanted into any EA program.  4, all color customizable. wish you like it :)
FREE
Multi functional Order Closing Script
Tian Yu Li
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
FREE
Multi Functional Order Closing Script4
Tian Yu Li
Yardımcı programlar
this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
FREE
TrendEntry4
Tian Yu Li
Göstergeler
----< High Accuracy Entry Signals and Trend Indicator >---- TrendEntry could tell you the trend direction, resistance and support, when to open orders and where to set stoploss & takeprofit. this is a multifunctional indicator, can work well on all symbols and timeframes. Features: real-time analysis of trend direction filter out all the minor waves show resistance and support along as price goes give highly accurate entry signals frequently send alert in popup, email, notification way at e
IchimokuATrend4
Tian Yu Li
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
---------- A TrendTrading Robot ---------- Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the ri
RSChannel4
Tian Yu Li
Göstergeler
----< High Accuracy Trend Channel and Entry Signals >---- RSChannel could tell you the trend direction, resistance and support, when to open orders and where to set stoploss & takeprofit. this is a multifunctional indicator, can work well on all symbols and timeframes. Features: real-time analysis of trend direction filter out all the minor waves show resistance and support along as price goes give highly accurate entry signals frequently send alert in popup, email, notification way at ever
CloudEntry4
Tian Yu Li
Göstergeler
----< High Accuracy Ichimoku Cloud Entry Signals >---- CloudEntry could tell you the trend direction, resistance and support, when to open orders and where to set stoploss & takeprofit. this is a multifunctional indicator, can work well on all symbols and timeframes. Features: real-time analysis of trend direction filter out all the minor waves show resistance and support along as price goes give highly accurate entry signals frequently send alert in popup, email, notification way at every
TrendEntry5
Tian Yu Li
Göstergeler
----< High Accuracy Entry Signals and Trend Indicator >---- TrendEntry could tell you the trend direction, resistance and support, when to open orders and where to set stoploss & takeprofit. this is a multifunctional indicator, can work well on all symbols and timeframes. Features: real-time analysis of trend direction filter out all the minor waves show resistance and support along as price goes give highly accurate entry signals frequently send alert in popup, email, notification way at e
IchimokuATrend5
Tian Yu Li
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
---------- A TrendTrading Robot ---------- Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the ri
RSChannel5
Tian Yu Li
Göstergeler
----< High Accuracy Trend Channel and Entry Signals >---- RSChannel could tell you the trend direction, resistance and support, when to open orders and where to set stoploss & takeprofit. this is a multifunctional indicator, can work well on all symbols and timeframes. Features: real-time analysis of trend direction filter out all the minor waves show resistance and support along as price goes give highly accurate entry signals frequently send alert in popup, email, notification way at ever
CloudEntry5
Tian Yu Li
Göstergeler
----< High Accuracy Ichimoku Cloud Entry Signals >---- CloudEntry could tell you the trend direction, resistance and support, when to open orders and where to set stoploss & takeprofit. this is a multifunctional indicator, can work well on all symbols and timeframes. Features: real-time analysis of trend direction filter out all the minor waves show resistance and support along as price goes give highly accurate entry signals frequently send alert in popup, email, notification way at every e
Filtrele:
Eve55
145
Eve55 2025.10.27 12:13 
 

The indicator is not working properly.

brand36
59
brand36 2025.10.09 19:31 
 

this bot is crazy lol why does it open 100 orders at one time?

Jolly Recto
41
Jolly Recto 2025.10.03 05:22 
 

My mentor coach me to try this on demo first then after a week I tried my 100USD and give me profit almost 40USD. At first I am afraid the the open trades will end up negative but when I get back in the morning which the London Session was closed, I was amazed of my balance became plus 10USD. Most of the trade closed at 1 to 1.2 usd which is 100 points.. Thank you for your Free EA. Hope to use and test more of your EA.

Issa1988
154
Issa1988 2025.09.13 00:34 
 

Good! Definitely Interesting Idea

Krzyroot0
34
Krzyroot0 2025.08.07 11:36 
 

Uwaga to jest prosta droga do wyzerowania rachunku

[Silindi] 2025.07.18 01:14 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Alberto Sassetti
1374
Alberto Sassetti 2025.07.14 16:17 
 

Grazie della condivisone

SHines01
47
SHines01 2025.07.04 00:10 
 

Unfortunately I live in the U.S. and cannot hedge trades. The EA is very good at recovering drawdowns until you have a major trend movement. Like most EA's it does not know when to admit it is wrong and will eventually blow up your account. Maybe it would be different if I could hedge my trades.

Allan Butler
468
Allan Butler 2025.06.11 22:50 
 

I have only used this on Demo for 2 days. So far figures are good I must say though you must use at least a $1000 account for each pair as open trades can mount up. As long as you keep the margin Level % above 50% you will be OK. A Profits are good you can afford t close trades that are above $20.00 I am using only 3 pair with .01 lot size and it is making $70.00 a day

Benjamin Suc
26
Benjamin Suc 2025.06.05 15:02 
 

J'ai mis sur EURUSD mais y a ucun trade qui se lancent

nimais2003
14
nimais2003 2025.05.06 16:59 
 

Yo apenas lo descarge y ya lo estoy usando en una cuenta real y todo va muy bien.

ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.05.04 02:10 
 

Many are opening with this bot, winning rate is over 65% , I used it with profit for a short period of time . Still working on my settings with eurusdm30 to get better results .

Khalid Memood
128
Khalid Memood 2025.04.15 06:41 
 

thousands of trades are open in 15min...sometimes this ea close trades and other trades which are in minus remains open and 500$ account easily washed in 15mins. there is no risk management and money management.

[Silindi] 2025.04.09 10:41 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

sariza
84
sariza 2025.04.06 20:10 
 

I have tested this EA for one week; good profits but also big negative trades, so it work with a high risk level, take care and test it for more time.

[Silindi] 2025.03.30 03:20 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.08 13:17 
 

Not good

Tomi Luv
649
Tomi Luv 2025.02.28 17:53 
 

Old ea. Developer not around anymore. It needs more rules so trades aren't just left there. Its always in the market and that is dangers.

[Silindi] 2025.02.17 04:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

fostertim43
27
fostertim43 2025.01.08 01:57 
 

2025.01.07 18:16:47.457 '0': order sell 0.01 EURUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Hedge is prohibited] Not sure why but continues to throw this error every time I run it.

12
İncelemeye yanıt