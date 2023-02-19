Quantum4
- Tian Yu Li
- Version: 1.0
Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.( In MT4 version, the Dashboard is set to hidden by default, this is to make the backtesting faster, if you need the Dashboard, please simply turn it on in the "input" list. )
Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD
My mentor coach me to try this on demo first then after a week I tried my 100USD and give me profit almost 40USD. At first I am afraid the the open trades will end up negative but when I get back in the morning which the London Session was closed, I was amazed of my balance became plus 10USD. Most of the trade closed at 1 to 1.2 usd which is 100 points.. Thank you for your Free EA. Hope to use and test more of your EA.