Quantum4

3.59

Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%. 

( In MT4 version, the Dashboard is set to hidden by default, this is to make the backtesting faster, if you need the Dashboard, please simply turn it on in the "input" list. )


MT4 Version

======== Usage======== :

Symbol: Any Main pairs
Timeframe: M15 or higher

Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD


Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.  

this is why we spent many years on researching grid strategies. with proper management and signal design, grid EA could also be awfully stable in the long term test. 

wish you like it.
Avis 38
Jolly Recto
41
Jolly Recto 2025.10.03 05:22 
 

My mentor coach me to try this on demo first then after a week I tried my 100USD and give me profit almost 40USD. At first I am afraid the the open trades will end up negative but when I get back in the morning which the London Session was closed, I was amazed of my balance became plus 10USD. Most of the trade closed at 1 to 1.2 usd which is 100 points.. Thank you for your Free EA. Hope to use and test more of your EA.

Alberto Sassetti
1374
Alberto Sassetti 2025.07.14 16:17 
 

Grazie della condivisone

nimais2003
14
nimais2003 2025.05.06 16:59 
 

Yo apenas lo descarge y ya lo estoy usando en una cuenta real y todo va muy bien.

