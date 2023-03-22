Celestial Trading
- Experts
- Thi Tra Mi Duong
- Version: 3.2
- Mise à jour: 22 mars 2023
- Activations: 10
Expert Advisor Celestial Trading is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. EA's strategy is tested and developed over the years with many improvements in algorithm and performance. It tracks price movements and momentum in overbought and oversold areas with a high probability of reversal. Trades with Stop Loss and Take Profit settings for account protection. It will also perform trailing to protect the profits of the trades.
Although EA's strategy is suitable for Gold and currency pairs, you should choose currency pairs with low spreads for more stable results.
Settings:
+ Spread Limit: 30 ~ 50 points
+ Money Management (MM): True or False
+ Auto Lot Size: 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True, lot size per 100,000 balance)
+ Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)
+ Take Profit: 600
+ Stop Loss: 50 to 300
+ Trailing Stop: 9
+ Magic Number: 123456
Feature:
+ Fully automated trading 24/5.
+ All trading orders have Stop Loss.
Recommend:
+ Use EA with main currency pairs and XAUUSD. Timeframe M5.
+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 300 USD (with 0.01 lot).
+ Use VPS with low latency.