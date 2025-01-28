EA Safe Scalping MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Maryna Kauzova
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 28 Ocak 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Safe Scalping is a scalping trading strategy.
The Expert Advisor analyzes historical data of a certain period and finds certain patterns. After the analysis is completed, it determines market entry points.
For more conservative trading it is enough just to reduce the lot size.
It's possible to start trading from 1 USD (cent accounts).
Recommendations:
- H1 EURUSD
- Leverage 1:500 or higher
- Minimum deposit 100 units of currency or 1 USD in a cent account
Parameters:
LotSelection - lot selection mode (FixLot/DynamicLot)
StopLoss - fixed StopLoss
Trail- trailing stop
Spread
Magic- magic number
