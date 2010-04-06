VirtualStops

A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops.
Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (-1 for all) - magic number, if -1 for all orders.
  • Positions - selection of the direction of the positions to be observed.
    • Long only - the EA will only work with buy orders.
    • Short only - the EA will only work with sell orders.
    • Long & Short 
  • Add SL and TP - add stop loss and take profit to all open orders.
  • TPSL Mode: - mode selection for setting TP and SL
    • Normal - normal TP and SL.
    • Virtual - virtual TP and SL.
  • Stop Loss in points
  • Take Profit in points 
  • Slippage 

Block 2. TRAILING OPEN POSITION 

  • Mode trailing stop: 
    • Normal - normal trailing stop.    
    • Virtual - virtual trailing stop. 
  • Disabled 
  • Trailing stop level 
  • Trailing step 
Block 3. OTHER SETTINGS 




Fever ESM
Evgenii Morozov
Utilitaires
Trading Advisor for margin currency pairs and metals. Conservative trading of 100,000 units per 0.01 lot. The standard trade is 10,000 units per 0.01 lot. Aggressive trading with high risks of 1000 units per 0.01 lot. You can always pick up your starting lot.  The EA is fully automated, you only have to put up the initial lot depending on your initial deposit. The recommended timeframe is H1. 1. Test on any steam, iron and fuel oil 2. Try starting with convenient depots 3. When going into a dra
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
MerkaStudent
Merkabot
Experts
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
FREE
BF Climber
Pavel Zhuykov
Experts
BF Climber - простой, но эффективный советник, который основан на пробитии определённых коридоров, использует и адаптируется под усреднённые показания цены за определённый промежуток времени. Настройки по умолчанию для EURUSD H4. Для других инструментов и временных периодов необходима оптимизация. Параметры: Buy - Включить покупки; Sell -  Включить продажи; Lots   - Размер начального лота; Risk   - Динамический лот % (0 - отключен); Buy TakeProfit  - Период для расчёта Тейк-профита покупок; Buy
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Basic Theme Builder : Simplifiez la personnalisation de vos graphiques Transformez votre expérience de trading avec l'indicateur   Basic Theme Builder , un outil polyvalent conçu pour simplifier la personnalisation de l'apparence de vos graphiques sur MetaTrader 4. Cet indicateur intuitif offre un panneau facile à utiliser qui vous permet de passer d'un thème à l'autre et de changer les schémas de couleurs en toute simplicité, améliorant ainsi l'apparence visuelle et la fonctionnalité de votre
FREE
Virtual OCO Pending
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Utilitaires
introduction 'Virtual OCO Pending' - un outil utilitaire de gestion des commandes semi-automatique (conseiller expert) avec évaluation des risques qui vous permet de placer rapidement des arrêts ou des limites en attente d'un simple clic sur un bouton au prix actuel avec prise de profit virtuelle et stop loss en utilisant la règle OCO en attente (One Cancel Autre). Niveaux visuels dessinés sur le graphique pour une confirmation visuelle facile. Vous pouvez utiliser cet utilitaire à partir d'un
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
La barre de trading Lot by Risk est conçue pour le trading manuel. C'est un moyen alternatif d'envoyer des ordres. La première caractéristique du panneau est l'affichage pratique des ordres à l'aide de lignes de contrôle. La deuxième caractéristique est le calcul du volume de la transaction à un risque donné en présence d'une ligne stop loss. Les lignes de contrôle sont affichées à l'aide de raccourcis clavier: take profit-touche T Par défaut; price-touche P par Défaut; stop loss – touche s p
FREE
