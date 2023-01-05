Oyen Gold Scalping EA

 

This OYEN GOLDEN SCALPING EA operates based on custom SDEA Indicator (will be provided for FREE).  The indicator will measure the direction of the trend and its momentum, later send the signal for the EA to open entries. It has hidden hard stop when reversal confirmed, beside the usual SL provided in the advisor.

This EA has applied specific analysis on finding trend with single entry with scalping method, maximizing the profits using trailing step to make sure profits are locked once achieved by advisor.

 

  •  Single Entry (Also can set for layer functions.)
  •  Follow trend strategies
  •  No Dangerous Martingale
  •  No Hedging
  •  No Grid
  •  Can filter news time
  • Choice For Trading Day
  • Maximize Profits by locking with Trailing Steps
  • Work efficiently on Gold & JPY pairs.

MPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and its indicator!

 Live EA monitoring signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1839276

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/wami09/seller
 

The most important requirement is ECN/ Low Spread Brokers with low spread account. This is extremely necessary because the EA uses Scalping strategy, which is essential for a Low Spread.

 

Recommended Pair: Gold & JPY pairs. Can use on other Fx Pairs, ask for our set files.

Risk Level: Mid (Default) . Contact me to download provided set files.

Time Frame: M30

Recommended Deposit: $300 (Min 100 USD)

 

Parameters Value 

 

  •    Take Profits - You can disable it, if you want to use trailing.
  •    Stop Loss - You can disable it, if you want to use trailing.
  •    Buffer Trailing – Distance for trailing to start
  •    Start Trailing – Activate trailing at Breakeven when price reached buffer distance + profits trailing points
  •    Trailing Step – Trailing adjustment for every points reached.
  •    Auto Lot – Compounding method. If 50000, it means acc below 500USD the EA will open  0.01 and so forth.
  •    Max Open Trades – Single entry by default, but you are allowed to layer the entry if possible. It uses auto lot calculation
  •    Operation Time – Use Broker Time. It allows EA to operate within the hours defined here.
  •    Trading Day – Day which EA to be operated. It can be useful if user want to avoid market on Friday etc.

 

 


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Rising SDEA MT4
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Göstergeler
Trend Rising, özel bir MT4 (Metatrader 4) göstergesidir, birden fazla zaman dilimine dayalı Bill William Göstergelerini kullanarak trendi ve momentum modelini analiz eden TF M30 ve altı ölçeklendirme için en iyi şekilde kullanın. Sonuç olarak, çoğu döviz çiftinde işe yarayan trendin başlangıcını ve sonunu tanımlar. Trend Yükselen göstergesi, Hızlandırıcı Osilatörü ve Müthiş Göstergeye dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. Ana Özellikler  Trendin başlangıcını ve bitişini renkli ekran olarak belirle
FREE
Filtrele:
Sergei Vasilev
692 
 

jusohsireh
14 
 

safwan shariff
18 
 

ASYRAFHAKIMI
30 
 

mkei85
14 
 

wakjo
14 
 

Muhd Haznil Shah Abdul Ghani
20 
 

Bie828282
14 
 

Kaizen169
42 
 

arashmuttaqin 2023.01.07 13:17 
 

Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
803
Geliştiriciden yanıt Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud 2023.01.07 13:43
Thank you. We are welcome to hear you in future.
hisham azhar 2023.01.07 13:01 
 

Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
803
Geliştiriciden yanıt Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud 2023.01.07 13:43
Thank you for support.
renderman 2023.01.07 11:12 
 

Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
803
Geliştiriciden yanıt Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud 2023.01.07 13:43
Thank you. We are welcome to hear you in future.
Uwe Peters 2023.01.07 08:10 
 

Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
803
Geliştiriciden yanıt Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud 2023.01.07 13:43
Thanks sir.
