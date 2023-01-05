Oyen Gold Scalping EA

CAUTION! OUR LIVE SIGNAL IS TESTED ON JPY PAIRS WITH ONLY 65 USD DEPOSITS AND GROW SO MUCH PROFITS. CHECK HOW IT CAN GROW YOUR ACCOUNT WITH LOWER DD. YOU ARE WELCOME TO BACKTEST OR DEMO TRIAL.

This OYEN GOLDEN SCALPING EA operates based on custom SDEA Indicator (will be provided for FREE). The indicator will measure the direction of the trend and its momentum, later send the signal for the EA to open entries. It has hidden hard stop when reversal confirmed, beside the usual SL provided in the advisor.

This EA has applied specific analysis on finding trend with single entry with scalping method, maximizing the profits using trailing step to make sure profits are locked once achieved by advisor.

Single Entry (Also can set for layer functions.)

Follow trend strategies

No Dangerous Martingale

No Hedging

No Grid

Can filter news time

Choice For Trading Day

Maximize Profits by locking with Trailing Steps

Work efficiently on Gold & JPY pairs.





MPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and its indicator!



Live EA monitoring signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1839276

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/wami09/seller



The most important requirement is ECN/ Low Spread Brokers with low spread account. This is extremely necessary because the EA uses Scalping strategy, which is essential for a Low Spread.

Recommended Pair: Gold & JPY pairs. Can use on other Fx Pairs, ask for our set files.

Risk Level: Mid (Default) . Contact me to download provided set files.

Time Frame: M30

Recommended Deposit: $300 (Min 100 USD)

Parameters Value

Take Profits - You can disable it, if you want to use trailing.

Stop Loss - You can disable it, if you want to use trailing.

Buffer Trailing – Distance for trailing to start

Start Trailing – Activate trailing at Breakeven when price reached buffer distance + profits trailing points

Trailing Step – Trailing adjustment for every points reached.

Auto Lot – Compounding method. If 50000, it means acc below 500USD the EA will open 0.01 and so forth.

Max Open Trades – Single entry by default, but you are allowed to layer the entry if possible. It uses auto lot calculation

Operation Time – Use Broker Time. It allows EA to operate within the hours defined here.

Trading Day – Day which EA to be operated. It can be useful if user want to avoid market on Friday etc.



