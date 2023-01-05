Oyen Gold Scalping EA

 

CAUTION! OUR LIVE SIGNAL IS TESTED ON JPY PAIRS WITH ONLY 65 USD DEPOSITS AND GROW SO MUCH PROFITS. CHECK HOW IT CAN GROW YOUR ACCOUNT WITH LOWER DD. YOU ARE WELCOME TO BACKTEST OR DEMO TRIAL.

 

This OYEN GOLDEN SCALPING EA operates based on custom SDEA Indicator (will be provided for FREE).  The indicator will measure the direction of the trend and its momentum, later send the signal for the EA to open entries. It has hidden hard stop when reversal confirmed, beside the usual SL provided in the advisor.

This EA has applied specific analysis on finding trend with single entry with scalping method, maximizing the profits using trailing step to make sure profits are locked once achieved by advisor.

 

  •  Single Entry (Also can set for layer functions.)
  •  Follow trend strategies
  •  No Dangerous Martingale
  •  No Hedging
  •  No Grid
  •  Can filter news time
  • Choice For Trading Day
  • Maximize Profits by locking with Trailing Steps
  • Work efficiently on Gold & JPY pairs.

MPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and its indicator!

 Live EA monitoring signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1839276

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/wami09/seller
 

The most important requirement is ECN/ Low Spread Brokers with low spread account. This is extremely necessary because the EA uses Scalping strategy, which is essential for a Low Spread.

 

Recommended Pair: Gold & JPY pairs. Can use on other Fx Pairs, ask for our set files.

Risk Level: Mid (Default) . Contact me to download provided set files.

Time Frame: M30

Recommended Deposit: $300 (Min 100 USD)

 

Parameters Value 

 

  •    Take Profits - You can disable it, if you want to use trailing.
  •    Stop Loss - You can disable it, if you want to use trailing.
  •    Buffer Trailing – Distance for trailing to start
  •    Start Trailing – Activate trailing at Breakeven when price reached buffer distance + profits trailing points
  •    Trailing Step – Trailing adjustment for every points reached.
  •    Auto Lot – Compounding method. If 50000, it means acc below 500USD the EA will open  0.01 and so forth.
  •    Max Open Trades – Single entry by default, but you are allowed to layer the entry if possible. It uses auto lot calculation
  •    Operation Time – Use Broker Time. It allows EA to operate within the hours defined here.
  •    Trading Day – Day which EA to be operated. It can be useful if user want to avoid market on Friday etc.

 

 


Trend Rising SDEA MT4
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Indicatori
Trend Rising is a custom MT4 ( Metatrader 4 ) indicator, use best for scalping on TF M30 and below that analyzes the trend and momentum pattern using Bill William Indicators on multiple timeframes.  As the result, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs. The Trend Rising indicator is developed based on Accelerator Oscillator and Awesome Indicator.     Key Features Identify the beginning and the end of the trend as display with colors.  Identify eas
FREE
Rispondi alla recensione