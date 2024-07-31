Smart Divergence Dashboard

5

The Smart Divergence Dashboard is your ultimate tool for identifying high-probability trading opportunities. This cutting-edge indicator is meticulously designed to detect Regular Divergences, offering traders a clear and actionable advantage.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120703/

Key Features:

  • Real-time Divergence Detection: Instantly pinpoints Higher High/Lower Low and Oscillator Higher Low divergences across multiple currency pairs and timeframes using Awesome Oscillator and MACD.
  • Intuitive Dashboard: Visualize divergence patterns effortlessly with a user-friendly dashboard layout.
  • Customizable Alerts: Receive timely notifications for divergence occurrences, allowing you to react promptly.
  • Flexible Settings: Personalize the dashboard to your liking by adjusting font size, color, and layout preferences.

With the Smart Divergence Dashboard, you'll gain a competitive edge by:

  • Identifying potential trend reversals or continuations early on
  • Making informed trading decisions based on reliable divergence signals
  • Saving time and effort by automating divergence detection
  • Enhancing your overall trading performance

Experience the difference with the Smart Divergence Dashboard.  Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, the Smart Divergence Dashboard is a valuable asset to your trading arsenal. 

Feel free to contact me if you need any assistance.


İncelemeler 3
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.09.09 22:20 
 

It is very simple and effective.

It would be very helpful if a user template could be added.

pornchai_p
956
pornchai_p 2024.08.05 09:02 
 

Great and very convenient tool to find divergences.

trick 86
609
trick 86 2024.08.01 19:00 
 

good

