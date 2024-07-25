Trading Notes

5

Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617

Key Features:

  • Five Customizable Input Fields: Trading Notes offers five input fields, each capable of holding up to 300 words. This inputs allows traders to capture detailed notes, strategies, or reminders for reference during trading sessions.

  • Font Customization Options:

    • Font Color: Users can choose the color of their text, ensuring that their notes are clearly visible and distinguishable on their charts.
    • Font Size: The font size can be adjusted to meet individual preferences, making sure the text is readable without cluttering the chart.

  • Display Toggle: Each note input has a True/False option to display or hide the text. This feature allows traders to manage their notes efficiently, showing only the most relevant information when needed.

  • Text Location Options: Traders can position their notes in four different locations on the chart: Top Left, Top Right, Bottom Left, and Bottom Right. This flexibility ensures that the notes are placed in the most convenient and least intrusive area of the chart.

Purpose and Benefits: Trading Notes is designed to help traders maintain a clear and organized approach to their trading activities. By having a visible checklist and important notes directly on their charts, traders can reduce the risk of oversight and make more informed decisions. This tool is particularly beneficial for those who follow complex strategies or need constant reminders of their trading rules and objectives.

Trading Notes is an indispensable tool for traders looking to enhance their trading discipline and efficiency. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it ensures that critical information is always at the trader's fingertips, contributing to better trading outcomes.


Please note that we do not offer support for our free products; for comprehensive support and additional features, consider our premium options.


İncelemeler 3
Heiner G.
700
Heiner G. 2025.04.10 08:12 
 

A great extension to e.g. store descriptions for the template, or to see the rules and notes in the chart.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9670
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.11.17 19:07 
 

Very much useful to me. Thank you!

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2024.09.01 12:37 
 

Simple and at the same time very useful indicator. To take notes, I used to use labels which was quite tiring. This indicator solves my problems with notes. Great job, thank you.

