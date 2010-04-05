Perfect Entry EA MT4

Perfect Entry EA


This expert advisor is designed to automate entry on signals generated by Perfect Entry Indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69461
Buying this expert we will send you free Perfect Entry Indicator!

Strategy:

This expert is a follow trend EA, the core is detect the market trend and enter following the current direction of the market. We have an stadistic advantage following the direction of the market, but a great aditional advantage is the EA find the best moment to entry following the trend. So the user not need to be 24 hours in front of the computer to find a good setup to put a trade.   

Characteristic:

- Grid: the grid is an excellent special system designed to rescue trades that did not work. Its operation is based on averaging the entry price, increasing the probability that the trade ends as a winner.
To avoid infinite grids or too high open lots, our grid has two limiters:
. "Max Attempts" maximum attempts: serves to limit the number of trades that can open the grid
. "Max lot value" maximum lotage value: serves to limit the maximum size of the next trade, which may not exceed this value.
Other grid features:
"Pips Between Orders": The grid allows you to set the distance between trades, to define the breadth of the grid and consider market volatility.
"Multiplier": is the lotage multiplication factor, to increase the lots of the trades in the grid.
"Close Grid": the grid can control if it closes with a certain amount of profit or loss (for the total of the grid).

- Volume: by "user Lots", by "money", by "account percent".-
- Take Profits: by "Perfect Entry Indicator", by "user pips", by "money", by "pips from entry candle". Using the option per Perct Enry Indicator, you can select TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4 ( the different options in the indicator ).-
- Stop Loss: by "Perfect Entry Indicator", by "user pips", by "money", by "pips from entry candle".-
- Spread Filter: the EA will turn off when the market spread is higher than the one set by the user.-
- Daily Limits: the EA can be limited to work up to a certain daily amount of profit or loss, which can be calculated both in amount and in percentage of the account.-
- Closing all open trades: closes all trades upon reaching a certain limit (in profit or loss). You can determine it by "amount", "account percentage", or "amount of pips winning".
- Breakeven: automatic breakeven at certain entry pips
- Trailing Stop: with initial step, steps and distance
- Trading Session: you can determine the start and end time of the EA's work.-
- Notifications: the EA can notify the opening of new trades by mail, pop up or mobile push notifications.


