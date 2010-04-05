Perfect Entry EA MT4

Perfect Entry EA


This expert advisor is designed to automate entry on signals generated by Perfect Entry Indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69461
Buying this expert we will send you free Perfect Entry Indicator!

Strategy:

This expert is a follow trend EA, the core is detect the market trend and enter following the current direction of the market. We have an stadistic advantage following the direction of the market, but a great aditional advantage is the EA find the best moment to entry following the trend. So the user not need to be 24 hours in front of the computer to find a good setup to put a trade.   

Characteristic:

- Grid: the grid is an excellent special system designed to rescue trades that did not work. Its operation is based on averaging the entry price, increasing the probability that the trade ends as a winner.
To avoid infinite grids or too high open lots, our grid has two limiters:
. "Max Attempts" maximum attempts: serves to limit the number of trades that can open the grid
. "Max lot value" maximum lotage value: serves to limit the maximum size of the next trade, which may not exceed this value.
Other grid features:
"Pips Between Orders": The grid allows you to set the distance between trades, to define the breadth of the grid and consider market volatility.
"Multiplier": is the lotage multiplication factor, to increase the lots of the trades in the grid.
"Close Grid": the grid can control if it closes with a certain amount of profit or loss (for the total of the grid).

- Volume: by "user Lots", by "money", by "account percent".-
- Take Profits: by "Perfect Entry Indicator", by "user pips", by "money", by "pips from entry candle". Using the option per Perct Enry Indicator, you can select TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4 ( the different options in the indicator ).-
- Stop Loss: by "Perfect Entry Indicator", by "user pips", by "money", by "pips from entry candle".-
- Spread Filter: the EA will turn off when the market spread is higher than the one set by the user.-
- Daily Limits: the EA can be limited to work up to a certain daily amount of profit or loss, which can be calculated both in amount and in percentage of the account.-
- Closing all open trades: closes all trades upon reaching a certain limit (in profit or loss). You can determine it by "amount", "account percentage", or "amount of pips winning".
- Breakeven: automatic breakeven at certain entry pips
- Trailing Stop: with initial step, steps and distance
- Trading Session: you can determine the start and end time of the EA's work.-
- Notifications: the EA can notify the opening of new trades by mail, pop up or mobile push notifications.


Altri dall’autore
Monitor
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilità
Operations Monitor It is a simple but powerful monitor, which allows not to use the Terminal to have a cleaner chart. Informs about all the operations opened in that Asset: Number of Open Operations Lost / profit Account Percentage Volume operated Colors: RED: the sum of operations is lost BLUE: the sum of operations is in profits Fonts: Allows change the font size.
FREE
FlashKey
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilità
Flashkey - Professional Keyboard - Seteable Shortcuts for MT4 Professional investors do not use a mouse, use shortcuts FlashKey is a program that allows the user to operate very quickly in the financial markets trought HOTKEYS (shortcuts). With all functions executed DIRECTLY FROM THE KEYBOARD. Turn an ordinary computer into a PROFESSIONAL TRADING KEYBOARD Features: Quickly open orders to market Simultaneously send many pending orders Close all positions Covers positions to Breackeven Modify St
Equity Protection EA
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
5 (3)
Utilità
Equity Protection EA MT4 General Features: Full control over the results of a trading session.- Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.- Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.- Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.- Protection of results by trailing stop global.- Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity and lower equity).- All calculations alw
Position Manager EA
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilità
Position Manager Automatic Takes Profits and automatic trailing stop Managing your positions has never been easier! Now you can rest from the screens, Position Manager will take care of taking profit, moving the stop loss and taking care of your profits. Allows you to set 3 profit takings, setting distance in pips and percentage of lots to close. Manage up to 10 positions per chart. It allows you to graphically see the Take profit levels of each position. It allows managing operations entere
Perfect Entry Indicator MT4
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
5 (1)
Indicatori
Perfect Entry Indicator MT4   DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE Trend Detection for perfect entry - Distinguish the direction of the trend and its strength , showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.- Best Entry point for perfect entry - Shows an   area   with the best entry in favor of trend.   Never trade against the trend again. Entry signals and alerts - When the price is in a valid
False Breakout Detector MT4
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicatori
False Breakout Detector Detect new highs and new lows in price action. When the market tries to break these highs and lows but fails, the indicator places an arrow on the chart and sends out an alert (Email, Push on platform or Movil) Simple and easy to use Does not require strange configurations Works on all assets and time frames ------------------------------------------------------
Extreme Price Meter
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicatori
Extreme Price Meter Sulla base delle informazioni storiche sul mercato, l'indicatore calcola quale sarà il prossimo prezzo estremo con un'alta probabilità di inversione. Genera 2 fasce di prezzo dove c'è un'alta probabilità di acquisto o vendita. È facile vedere l'elevata precisione dell'indicatore considerando le frecce che posiziona quando una candela si chiude al di fuori delle bande di probabilità. Notifiche per desktop, telefono ed e-mail.
Equity Protection EA MT5
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilità
EQUITY PROTECTION EA -MT5- Account protector to avoid big losses  General Features: Full control over the results of a trading session.- Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.- Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.- Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.- Protection of results by trailing stop global.- Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity
Telegram Simple
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilità
Telegram Simple is an APP that allows you to send your technical analysis or operations, directly to your telegram channel, quickly and simply, without complications. - Scroll through the symbols from the panel - Fully configurable list of symbols - Quick change of Time Frame from panel - Send comments and Screenshots for more details: tradingxbots@gmail.com
Perfect Entry Indicator MT5
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicatori
DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE Trend Detection for perfect entry - Distinguish the direction of thetrend and its strength, showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.- Best Entry point for perfect entry - Shows an area with the best entry in favor of trend. Never trade against the trend again. Entry signals and alerts - When the price is in a valid zone, it sends pop up alerts, telephon
Extreme Price Meter MT5
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicatori
Extreme Price Meter Sulla base delle informazioni storiche sul mercato, l'indicatore calcola quale sarà il prossimo prezzo estremo con un'alta probabilità di inversione. Genera 2 fasce di prezzo dove c'è un'alta probabilità di acquisto o vendita. È facile vedere l'elevata precisione dell'indicatore considerando le frecce che posiziona quando una candela si chiude al di fuori delle bande di probabilità. Notifiche per desktop, telefono ed e-mail.
