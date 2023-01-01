Theranto V1

5

  /// Theranto V1 ///


 (3X Expert v1,v2,v3) + GER30VIP 

  After Parched Theranto V1 text me for received Free  2 License  of Theranto V2 and v3   + Live and Demo Account 

Strategy basic on support and Resistance  and candle pattern also check the value of the market before open Price .

Multicurrency Expert Can work on   All Forex Pairs   Best Pairs AUDCAD,GBPUSD ,AUDNZD,GBPNZD.NZDCHF,NZDCAD,EURNZD

Shoot Trade All Trade have 60 pip SL Always Behind Market  

Super Fast Scalper         


URL Link http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml      This Expert Working Whit News analysis whit out the  URL  Link can not see correct result on backtest 

Time Farm =   M15

Minim Deposit = 100$                                                                        Live Signal Bouns Expert =          signals

Not Open Trade in rove

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade

Expert   is Not Open Trade Rollover Time 

All Trade will be close end of the Day 


Live Setfile in comment

     




TWO FREE SCALPER BOUNS



 Best Pairs = AUDCAD, USDCHF ,AUDNZD,GBPNZD.NZDCHF,NZDCAD,EURNZD


 

       




  1. No Need set File for this Expert 
  2. Multicurrency Expert
  3. working very well on ecn Account but is not sensitive to Spread 
  4. Working in 20 Forex Pairs    
  5. Fast Scalper is not Hold Trade more than 1 hour








İncelemeler 3
James Craig Upton
159
James Craig Upton 2024.10.04 21:26 
 

I bought Theranto V1 and have been testing it on different pairs and have recently started trading it on a micro account with great results. The live trading has replicated the backtest very well. Important to use a good broker with raw spreads. The developer is excellent to deal with. I highly recommend.

BundyCapital
121
BundyCapital 2024.02.17 19:09 
 

The EA works very well. The inputs are easy to understand and it's been profitable. The level of user support is phenomenal! Hossein has been great to work with and extremely supportive. I highly recommend working with Hossein on any of his projects!

