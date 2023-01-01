Theranto V1
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hossein Davarynejad
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 11 Eylül 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
/// Theranto V1 ///
(3X Expert v1,v2,v3) + GER30VIP
After Parched Theranto V1 text me for received Free 2 License of Theranto V2 and v3 + Live and Demo Account
Strategy basic on support and Resistance and candle pattern also check the value of the market before open Price .
Multicurrency Expert Can work on All Forex Pairs Best Pairs AUDCAD,GBPUSD ,AUDNZD,GBPNZD.NZDCHF,NZDCAD,EURNZD
Shoot Trade All Trade have 60 pip SL Always Behind Market
Super Fast Scalper
URL Link http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml This Expert Working Whit News analysis whit out the URL Link can not see correct result on backtest
Time Farm = M15
Minim Deposit = 100$ Live Signal Bouns Expert = signals
Not Open Trade in rove
The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade
Expert is Not Open Trade Rollover Time
All Trade will be close end of the Day
Live Setfile in comment
TWO FREE SCALPER BOUNS
Best Pairs = AUDCAD, USDCHF ,AUDNZD,GBPNZD.NZDCHF,NZDCAD,EURNZD
- No Need set File for this Expert
- Multicurrency Expert
- working very well on ecn Account but is not sensitive to Spread
- Working in 20 Forex Pairs
- Fast Scalper is not Hold Trade more than 1 hour
I bought Theranto V1 and have been testing it on different pairs and have recently started trading it on a micro account with great results. The live trading has replicated the backtest very well. Important to use a good broker with raw spreads. The developer is excellent to deal with. I highly recommend.