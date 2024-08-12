Hercules Gold VIP

4

*     MT5 Version is free  + one Daily Trader on BTC USD is free  *


 


//// HERCULES GOLD VIP ////


the cutting-edge Gold  development expert meticulously crafted for daily time frame strategies with an integrated stop-loss mechanism. As the developer behind this powerful tool, let me delve into the key features and advantages that make   a must-have for your daily Gold trading endeavors:

. Daily Time Frame Precision:

  • HERCULES GOLD VIP  is tailored to excel in the daily time frame, ensuring optimal precision for your Gold  trading strategies. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer, harness the advantage of strategic decision-making within the daily market cycles.

. Stop Loss Integration:

  • Mitigate risk and protect your investments with HERCULES GOLD VIP  ' built-in stop-loss feature. Our developer has prioritized risk management, allowing you to execute trades confidently while minimizing potential losses.

Technical Expertise:

  • HERCULES GOLD VIP incorporates advanced technical analysis tools, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of market trends, support and resistance levels, and key patterns.

Seamless Execution:

  • Experience a seamless execution of your trading strategies with HERCULES GOLD VIP . The developer has optimized the algorithm to ensure swift and efficient order execution, maximizing your opportunities in the fast-paced world of GOLD trading.

Customizable Strategies:

  • Tailor HERCULES GOLD VIP to suit your unique trading style. The platform offers customizable parameters, allowing you to adapt and refine your strategies based on market conditions.

Continuous Updates:

  • The Forex Bulls Gold VIP developer is committed to providing regular updates to keep your trading strategies ahead of the curve. Stay informed about the latest market developments and technological advancements to refine your approach.


HERCULES  GOLD   VIP expert based on    ( GOLD )

This Expert  is Day Trader  

All Trade Have Stop Loss Always Behind Order

Lucifer Gold have 8 Strategy

ST1 = Scalper Strategy  , ST2 = Break Out H4 , ST3 =Break out Daily ,ST4 = Break out Weekly, ST5 =Break out Monthly , ST = 6 Break out Yearly , ST7 = Break out Smart Leve; , ST8= New Strategy  


 


 Time frame    =   Daily                                                                      

Min Deposit = 500$

Working on all type of account 

Filter News Hercules Gold add this link on  URL

URL Link http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml      This Expert Working Whit News analysis whit out the  URL  Link can not see correct result on backtest  


İncelemeler 2
yuk kim
633
yuk kim 2024.08.17 10:37 
 

I tried to use it and see how it goes, but it is quite wave and if it is in good shape, it will be strong, but the risk of continuous losing is also high.

In recent months, the win rate has been poor even though the number of trades has been low.

When I use the news filter, I can't use another EA to cover for it.

Dodge Kevin Maurillo
292
Dodge Kevin Maurillo 2024.09.02 04:44 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Hossein Davarynejad
49714
Geliştiriciden yanıt Hossein Davarynejad 2024.09.02 06:50
Hi .i send you setfile for low assets+ mt5 verson is free +1 bouns expert btc usd now
Hossein Davarynejad
49714
Geliştiriciden yanıt Hossein Davarynejad 2024.08.17 13:56
Hi .i will send you setfile for low assets+ mt5 verson is free +1 bouns expert btc usd
İncelemeye yanıt